High-Protein Diet: This Desi <i>Rajma-Chana</i> Salad Is Just What You Need For A Wholesome Breakfast

'Protein for breakfast' is something every health expert and fitness enthusiast swears by. One of the three essential macronutrients (other two being carbs and fats), protein contributes in growth and repair of our muscle mass, tissues etc. Alongside, it also curbs appetite and keeps us full for long. This further leads to weight loss. In fact, a daily dose of protein in the morning may also provide a boost of energy to keep going throughout the day. But unlike fats and carbs, our body doesn't store protein; hence, it is important to refuel it with new supply frequently.





If you look around, you will find a plethora of breakfast dishes around the globe that are healthy, tasty and protein-packed. One such example is a wholesome salad bowl, loaded with vegetables, fruits, legumes et al.





Here's the recipe of a desi-style salad bowl that includes the super nutritious rajma, kala chana and green moong. All these legumes are enriched with fibre, protein, vitamins, antioxidants, iron, healthy carbs and more. They not only help you control weight but are also known to manage diabetes, blood pressure and boost heart-health.

For this desi rajma-chana salad, all you need to do is soak the legumes overnight, boil them the next morning and mix with tomato, cucumber, onion, coriander leaves, lime juice and some spices.





This dish is quick, easy and ideal for both dieters and non-dieters to start the day with. It also makes for a wholesome meal for the busiest or the laziest of the mornings. Let's find out the recipe!





Here's The Recipe For Desi Rajma-Chana Salad:

Ingredients:

Overnight-soaked rajma- half cup





Overnight-soaked kala chana- one-fourth cup





Overnight-soaked green moong- one-fourth cup





Tomato- 1, chopped





Onion- Half, chopped





Cucumber- 2-3 tablespoon, chopped





Green chilli- 2, chopped





Freshly chopped coriander- 1 tablespoon





Lime juice- as per your taste





Black salt- as per your taste





Roasted jeera powder- Half to one tablespoon





Method:

Pressure-cook rajma, kala chana and green moong. Wait till one whistle.





Take the boiled legumes in a mixing bowl and add rest of the ingredients.





Mix everything together and serve.





You may sprinkle some sev on the salad to add some crunch and flavour.





This salad can also be a healthy option to satiate your weird time hunger pangs. Try it at home and let us know how you like it!







