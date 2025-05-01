If you've discovered rust on your cast iron cookware, don't worry - it's a common issue and can be easily fixed. Let me confess something: I once completely forgot to dry my cast iron pan after washing it. I just left it sitting in the sink overnight. The next morning, my skillet was covered in spots of rust. I thought I'd ruined it for good. But after a bit of panic-Googling and trial and error, I figured out how to bring it back to life. With the right steps, you can restore your pan to its original glory.





Why Does Cast Iron Rust?

Cast iron is prone to rust when exposed to moisture. This can happen if the pan isn't dried properly after washing, or if it's stored in a humid environment. The good news is that rust is only on the surface and doesn't mean your pan is ruined. You just need to remove the rust and re-season your cast iron cookware to protect it from future damage.



How To Get Rust Off Cast Iron Pan - Tip To Clean The Pan Perfectly

Step 1: Scrub Off the Rust

Start by using steel wool or a heavy-duty scrub pad to scrub the rusted areas. Don't be afraid to use some pressure- your goal is to remove all the rust, even if that means scrubbing down to the bare metal. You can use a small amount of dish soap during this process, although soap is typically avoided on seasoned cast iron. Since you're reseasoning it anyway, it's safe here.





Step 2: Rinse and Dry Thoroughly

Once the rust is removed, rinse the pan under warm water and dry it thoroughly with a towel. It's essential to ensure the pan is completely dry; any remaining moisture can cause more rust to form. For best results, place the pan on a stovetop over low heat for a few minutes to evaporate any lingering water.

Step 3: Re-Season the Pan

Seasoning is the process of coating the pan with oil and heating it to create a natural, non-stick layer that protects against rust. To season your cast iron pan:

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees C (400 degrees F).

Apply a thin layer of oil all over the pan, including the handle and bottom. Wipe off any excess; too much oil can result in a sticky coating.

Place the pan upside down in the oven with a baking tray or foil beneath to catch drips.

Bake for one hour, then turn off the oven and let the pan cool completely inside.

Step 4: Maintain Properly

To prevent future rust, never leave your cast iron pan to soak in water. Always dry it thoroughly and store it in a dry place. After each use, it helps to apply a light layer of oil while the pan is still warm.





Final Tip: If your pan isn't heavily rusted, you might not need steel wool- sometimes a stiff brush will do. But for serious rust, don't be afraid to go all in. The re-seasoning will bring it right back.





So, if you've accidentally let your cast iron rust, don't stress. With a little care, you can totally restore it, and maybe even end up with a better-seasoned pan than before.