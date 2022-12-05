Let's admit, we've all had a bittersweet relationship with milk while growing up. While some easily gulped it down within seconds, others struggled to take even a sip of it. No matter what our relationship with milk was, as we grew up, we realised how crucial it was to incorporate milk in our daily diet. Milk is an excellent source of calcium and phosphorus and has long been associated with healthy bone development. It also contains probiotic bacteria, which helps in strengthening our immune system to fight off infections. And as the chilly winter nights are here, having a tall glass of milk everyday can help keep cold and cough at bay. Today, we bring you a delicious kesar doodh milk recipe to make at home.





Also read: Immunity: Adding Gur (Jaggery) To Haldi Doodh May Help You Keep Warm During Winters





Kesar (saffron) is a powerful spice high in antioxidants. It is rich in potassium and may help improve memory and learning ability. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, saffron is a potent source of antioxidants like crocin, safranal, and picrocrocin and the active compound crocetin that is found in saffron has been known for its role for reducing the cholesterol level in the blood and preventing heart-related diseases to a large extent. So, with the excellent benefits of both milk and kesar, it's time to spice things up and make this delicious kesar doodh a part of your winter diet. Check out the recipe below:

Kesar Doodh Recipe: How To Make Kesar Doodh

First, put milk in a pan and bring it to a boil. Simmer over low flame, stirring a few times till it thickens (about 1/3 should be evaporated, at least).

Add sugar, saffron and cardamom powder.

Stir till the sugar is dissolved and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Serve hot garnished with green cardamoms, pistachios and almonds.

Also read: Winter-Special: How To Make Masala Doodh (3 Easy Recipes)











For the complete recipe of kesar doodh, click here.











Try out this recipe to ease your cold and cough this winter season and share your experience with us in the comments section below.