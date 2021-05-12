Bone aches and pains may be a super common phenomenon, but that does not mean you do not give it the attention it deserves. You may use up all your pain-relieving sprays and pills to alleviate the same, but you have to understand that sometimes these 'persistent aches' require a deeper fix. Your diet plays a crucial role in your bone health, and tweaking it a bit could actually prove to be a life changing experience for you. You need not do much, you can actually start with some 'healthy snacking'. Here are 5 nuts and seeds that are renowned for their healing properties.





1. Cashews





Cashews "contain calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and folate, making them an excellent source of minerals that contribute to bone health" notes the book 'Healing Foods'. They are also good for heart given they are a good source of monounsaturated oleic acid and omega-3 alpha linolenic acid (ALA).





2. Almonds





Almonds also pack a mix of healthy fats, protein and calcium. They are also a very good source of vitamin E which is a powerful antioxidant that does wonders for your skin, hair, nails and immunity. It is advisable to eat soaked almonds. You can also include almonds in your salads or smoothies.





3. Walnuts





Many studies have indicated that intake of omega 3 fatty acids could improve bone health. This particular macronutrient may help boost amount of calcium in your bones, thereby reducing risk of arthritis and osteoporosis. Walnuts, much like almonds and cashews are replete with omega 3 fatty acids and trace amounts of calcium magnesium, vitamin D12, Vitamin B6, phosphorous and folate.





4. Flaxseeds





These nutty seeds are a treasure trove of protein, fibre and omega 3 fatty acids. The seeds also contain high α-linolenic acid and calcium concentration that may boost your bone health tremendously. You can sprinkle flaxseeds on your smoothie bowl, or munch on a handful when cravings strike.

5. Sunflower seeds





Another potent source of protein, sunflower seeds have emerged as the new superfoods for its dense nutritional profile. These crunchy seeds happen to be a good source of manganese and copper, both of which are crucial in synthesis of connective tissue for bones.











Include these nuts and seeds in your diet and see the result for yourself.