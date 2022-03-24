Summer is almost here, and we are making almost every necessary change in our diet to make it season friendly. Summer brings along scorching heat, sweat and irritation that often slows down our ability to metabolise and digest food. These factors further lead to several gut-related problems. This is why we prefer going for light and comforting meals that are not only easy to digest, but also helps cool us down. One such popular summer recipe is kadhi. A light, soupy curry based with besan and yogurt, kadhi is all we need to put together a light summer meal. What we like the most about kadhi is it gives us rooms to experiment. If you explore, you will find a unique kadhi recipe from every region of India - there's the classic Punjabi kadhi pakoda, Maharashtrian kadhi and Sidhi kadhi. Then there's summer-special mango kadhi and tamatar kadhi too. Trust us, options are many and you will fall for each recipe time and again.





We recently came across another delicious variation of kadhi recipe and thought of sharing with you. It's a kadhi made with kokum and coconut milk. Sounds delicious; right? This recipe also includes besan, hing and some basic spices to add that zing to the dish. And it can be a great option for the ones who avoid milk and other dairy products in their diet (here we replace yogurt with coconut milk). The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's kitchen'. Let's check out.

Light and cooling Kadhi can be had with rice or Roti.

Summer Special: How To Make Kokum Coconut Kadhi:

Heat oil in a pan and add jeera, haldi, hing and besan to it. Cook everything together. Add green chillies, curry leaves, dry red chilli and mix everything together. Add kokum-soaked water to it and give it a boil. Add coconut milk and some water to get the desired consistency. Add salt and cover and give it a good boil. Finally, garnish with some freshly chopped dhania and serve. Pair this kokum coconut kadhi with rice and papad and enjoy a wholesome meal for lunch.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video here:

Try them all and let us know which of the above kadhi recipes you enjoyed the most.