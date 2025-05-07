Cooking without onion and garlic may sound like a challenge, especially when these two ingredients are often the backbone of savoury flavour in many cuisines. But whether you're avoiding them for religious, Ayurvedic, or dietary reasons, there's good news: it's entirely possible to create rich, aromatic, and deeply satisfying dishes without them. With a little creativity and the right ingredients, no onion, no garlic recipes can be just as delicious- if not more so.





Here Are 7 Tips To Make No Onion, No Garlic Food Tastier

1. Start with Whole Spices

The key to building flavour in no onion, no garlic cooking lies in the foundation: whole spices. Begin your cooking with a tempering (or tadka) of cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and asafoetida (hing). Asafoetida is particularly useful, as it provides a pungent, umami-like note that mimics the depth of onion and garlic. Use it sparingly-just a pinch-since it's potent, and make sure to saute it in hot oil to release its flavour fully.

Other warming spices like coriander, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, and dried red chillies can be layered in during cooking to create a rich aroma and complexity. Don't shy away from experimenting with spice blends like garam masala, sambar powder, or rasam powder to enhance the base of your dish.

2. Add Aromatic Herbs

Fresh herbs are your best friends in no onion, no garlic cooking. Ginger, curry leaves, coriander (cilantro), mint, and green chillies add freshness and vibrancy. Ginger, in particular, lends warmth and a mild pungency that helps balance richness in curries and stews.





You can also use dried herbs like kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) which gives a lovely earthy flavour to North Indian dishes. Add it towards the end of cooking and slightly crush it between your palms before sprinkling it in.





Herbs can be used to enhance different dishes.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Build Body with Vegetables and Nuts

Without onions to provide body, look to other vegetables like tomatoes, carrots, and bell peppers. These can be slow-cooked and pureed to create a thick, flavourful base. Tomatoes, in particular, offer natural umami and a pleasant tang that helps lift a dish.





Cashews and coconut are also excellent for creating creamy textures. A paste made from soaked cashews or grated coconut adds richness to gravies and helps bind flavours together. For South Indian dishes, coconut milk is a fragrant and gentle addition that brings depth without overpowering the dish.

4. Use Sour and Sweet Accents

Adding a hint of tang or sweetness can elevate no onion, no garlic dishes. A squeeze of lemon juice, a splash of tamarind water, or a spoonful of yoghurt can brighten the flavours. Similarly, a touch of jaggery or honey balances spices and rounds off the taste.

5. Don't Forget Texture

Texture plays a big role in how we experience flavour. Add crunch with toasted nuts, crisp curry leaves, or sauteed seeds. Serve curries with flaky parathas or soft rice for contrast, making the meal more satisfying.





Cooking without onion and garlic is far from limiting; in fact, it can open the door to new culinary creativity. Whether it's a simple dal, a rich curry, or a festive dish, you won't miss the onion and garlic at all.