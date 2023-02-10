There are times you crave for desserts at odd hours only to find nothing in the refrigerator or pantry. What do you do then? Sit back and sob? Instead of cursing yourself for finishing off the last portion of the dessert, you can just put on your apron and bake something for yourself. We agree, baking a cake is quite a task, especially if you are a novice in the kitchen. For baking a perfect cake, you need to get everything right - from right set of skills to ingredients and appliances. Most of you hate getting into that fuss. Right? What if we say, we can help you bake a cake, that too without any such complication? You read that right!





We have often come across people complaining about the complications they face while baking cake. You can easily overcome those hurdles with time, practice and dedication. But what do you do until then? We say, bake a mug cake with few kitchen ingredients and a microwave oven-safe mug (of course!). Mug cakes are comforting, easy to make and need no special skill set. You can make it anytime of the day and relish.





Photo Credit: iStock

We bring you one such mug cake recipe that needs some basic ingredients, easily available at any kitchen, and around two minutes for preparation. For inspiration, we looked into Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's two-minute mug cake recipe. For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty has created quite a buzz on social media with her cooking skills. We have seen her making sarson da saag, palak paneer, fish curry. Biryani, rasmalai, cake, halwa and many more. Here, we recreated Shilpa Shetty-special mug cake, giving our unique touch to it. Take a look.





How To Make Chocolate Mug Cake In 2 Minutes:

Ingredients to make chocolate mug cake:

To make a mug cake, you need milk, butter, maida, cocoa powder, fruit salt, powdered sugar and butter. Here, we replaced maida with atta and powdered sugar with jaggery powder to make the dish healthier. The ones who avoid milk and milk products in their diet, can replace milk with almond milk and butter with any nut butter.

Method to make chocolate mug cake:

Take all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with a spatula. Take a cup and fill it half with the cake batter. Preheat the microwave oven and bake for 2.5 minutes. That's it. You have a delicious cup of cake ready to curb your sweet cravings. You can spread some chocolate sauce before serving. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try the recipe this weekend and binge, the Shilpa Shetty way! For more such quick and easy mug cake recipes, click here.



