The advancement of technology has blessed us with upgraded appliances to make life easy and fuss-free. One such home essential that we must mention here is a refrigerator. From raw food ingredients to cooked meals and more, you can store a range of daily needs in it for future use. This helps save time and energy we spend throughout the day. Today, we all do the groceries in bulk and store them for whenever we need them. But did you know certain food items turn toxic when refrigerated? You heard us! We recently came across an expert post highlighting the food items that should never be stored in the fridge. Let's take you through.





Why Do Certain Foods Get Spoiled When Stored In the Refrigerator?

Usually, the refrigerator is considered the safest option to store food. If kept properly, it is known to prevent microbial growth in the food, extending its shelf life. However, this theory doesn't stand true for certain food items. Why, you ask? It is because storing those food items leads to a chemical change, making them bad for health. According to Delhi-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, "During the process of refrigeration, certain foods lose their essential nutrients. That's not all. The colour, taste, and texture of the food also get affected. All of these factors come together to make it unhealthy and unappetizing."

These 4 Foods Turn Toxic When Refrigerated - Here's Why:

Ayurveda and gut health expert Dr Dimple Jangda highlights certain common foods that turn "toxic" when you refrigerate them.

1. Garlic:

Garlic is known to harbour botulism-causing spores, which get activated when the food item is stored poorly. Anytime the humidity passes over 60%, the mold begins to grow and according to the expert, refrigerators tend to be higher than 60%. Storing garlic in the fridge can lead to sprouting and growth of toxic compounds known as mycotoxins, which can cause serious health complaints.

2. Onion:

According to Dr Dimple, onion is resistant to low temperatures and when kept at low temperatures, it begins to grow molds. Leaving a cut onion in the fridge can also absorb all the bacteria, making it unfit for consumption. So she suggests, "Either use the whole onion or discard the leftover."

3. Ginger:

Much like garlic, ginger also catches molds when refrigerated. In fact, as per the expert, it is the green mold (most likely a strain of penicillium) that produces ochratoxin A - a common food-contaminating mycotoxin. According to several studies, these contaminations are linked to kidney and liver problems and also affect your overall immunity.

4. Rice:

Storing rice in the fridge has become a common practice today. But to your surprise, it catches moulds the fastest. It also increases the starch level, affecting your cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The expert recommends the best practice is to not store rice in the refrigerator for more than 24 hours and reheat it properly before consumption.





