Cooking is no less than an art, with each step of the process requiring meticulous attention to detail. Right from the preparation to the plating - everything makes a difference to the final dish and how it turns out. There are many nifty electrical gadgets and hacks that make the process of cooking much simpler. Twitter user @jackfrost8 took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photograph of a refrigerated drawer, and the picture went viral in no time. Take a look:







The viral picture has received over 170k likes and 25k retweets since the time it was shared. The nifty gadget shown in the picture was basically a fusion between a drawer and a refrigerator. There were chopped vegetables, whole eggs, and grated cheese kept in the drawer, ready to be used as required.

The amazing kitchen invention made people quite intrigued. Twitter users wanted to know where they could get such a wonderful refrigerated drawer installed in their homes. Others pointed out that it was a common feature in restaurant kitchens. A few also said that there may be some hygiene issues and difficulty in using up leftovers with the drawer.





Take a look at some of the reactions:







In the recent past, we had seen the video of a fridge being organised. The video went viral on Twitter garnering hundreds of thousands of comments from users, who felt the video was oddly satisfying and mesmerising. Later, a blogger shared his hilarious reactions to the viral video.





What did you think of the refrigerated drawer? Would you like to install something like this in your own home? Tell us in the comments below.