Paneer makhani, paneer tikka, paneer bhurji and more - a mere mention of these delicacies is enough to make us slurp. In fact, let's agree that it is hard to resist a delicious paneer dish. One of the most popular food ingredients in India, the mighty paneer is equally loved by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians across the country. And this is why, you will find it making its way back to our dining table every now and then. But have you ever wondered if the paneer you are having is safe and pure? You heard us right. Today, with an increase of adulterated paneer in the market, it gets yet more important to check the purity of the food you are consuming.





Why Is It Important To Check The Purity Of Paneer You Are Eating?

According to food safety expert Ashwin Bhadri, CEO at Equinox Lab, it is important to know if the food you are having is safe or not. "Adulterated paneer may contain harmful substances or pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses. Moreover, consumers have the right to know what they are paying for and consuming," he said, adding that pure paneer also has better taste, texture and nutritional value, in comparison to synthetic ones.

Ashwin Bhadri further informed that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has put in place strict regulations to prevent food adulteration, especially in the case of paneer. "FSSAI states that paneer must have the following standards - no free moisture or water, milky-white colour, no extraneous colouring matter, a pleasant odour and a mild acidic flavour," he explained.





Photo Credit: Istock

How To Determine If The Paneer You Are Having Is Pure? 6 Ways To Check Paneer's Purity:

The food safety expert highlights a few simple points to check, every time you are having a store-bought paneer.

1. Appearance Test:

He states pure paneer should have a uniform white or off-white colour with a smooth texture. If there are any discolourations or irregularities, it might indicate impurities.

2. Texture Test:

Squeeze a small amount of paneer between your fingers. It should feel slightly crumbly and not overly soft or mushy. Pure paneer has a firm yet tender texture.

3. Taste And Smell Test:

Pure paneer has a mild, milky aroma and a slightly tangy flavour. It could be contaminated if the paneer smells sour or has a strong odour.

4. Solubility Test:

Drop a small piece of paneer in a glass of water. Pure paneer will sink and stay intact, while adulterated paneer may dissolve or break apart.

5. Heating Test:

Heat a small piece of paneer in a pan without adding any oil or water. Pure paneer will release moisture and retain its shape, while adulterated paneer may melt excessively or produce excess water.

6. Iodine Tincture Test:

Boil a small piece of paneer in water, then add a few drops of iodine tincture. If it turns blue, starch or binders might be present.





Now on, check the paneer you get from the market before cooking your favourite dish with it. Meanwhile, here's a simple recipe if you want to avoid all the fuss and make paneer at home.