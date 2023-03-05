Known for its aromatic and flavourful dishes, Indian street food has become a popular choice among food lovers worldwide. From spicy chaat and crispy samosas to sweet jalebis and lassi, there is something for every taste bud. Another such loved street food is the classic pav bhaji. This yummy dish is made with a mix of mashed veggies and masalas and is usually served with soft and buttery pav buns. If you look around and see, you'll find plenty of food vendors selling this aromatic dish in your neighbourhood. However, if you wish to make street-style pav bhaji at home, we've got you covered. Here we bring you some easy tips and tricks to make the perfect street-style pav bhaji in the comfort of your kitchen.





Here're 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Street-Style Pav Bhaji:

1. Choose The Right Vegetables

The first thing to keep in mind while making pav bhaji is to choose the right type of vegetables. The kind of vegetables you choose makes a lot of difference to your pav bhaji. They add a whole lot of flavour and texture to it. Opt for vegetables like potato, onion, tomato, peas, and cauliflower to get that street-style taste.

2. Mash The Vegetables Well

Once you have all your vegetables sorted, it's time to mash them! Mashing the vegetables is an important step in making pav bhaji. Use a potato masher or a blender to mash the vegetables well to achieve a smooth texture.

3. Add A Generous Amount Of Butter

You can possibly not miss out on this step while making pav bhaji! Cook the vegetables with a generous amount of butter as it adds a rich and creamy flavour to the dish. You can also add a little extra butter while serving.

4. Toast The Pav

Once the bhaji is ready, it's time to toast the pavs! Toasting the pavs in butter adds a delicious crunch and flavour to the pav bhaji. It's best to use soft, fluffy buns or rolls, and slice them in half horizontally.

5. Garnish With Fresh Coriander Leaves

Lastly, once you have everything ready, top the pav bhaji with fresh coriander leaves. This adds a pop of colour and freshness to the dish. You can also add some chopped onions or squeeze lemon juice on top.





Pav bhaji is one of the most popular street foods.

Photo Credit: iStock



Street-Style Pav Bhaji Recipe: How To Make Street Style Pav Bhaji

Now that you know the tips to make street-style pav bhaji, it's time to make some at home for a perfect weekend meal. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.





Step-By-Step Recipe Of Pav Bhaji:





To begin with, heat some oil in a pan. Add onions and cubes of butter. Saute them until golden brown and add ginger-garlic paste. Mix well. Add peas, potatoes, and coriander leaves. Now, add chopped cauliflower, salt, red chilli powder and pav bhaji masala to the mashed mixture.





Next, add the tomato puree. Mix the puree nicely and then add some butter followed by more coriander leaves. For the pav, cut it into half and spread butter all over it. Sprinkle some pav bhaji masala on top. Toast it on the pan for a while. Serve hot along with a lemon wedge, chopped onions and bhaji.





Click here for the detailed recipe of pav bhaji.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

