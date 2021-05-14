What comes to your mind when we say Friday? The obvious answers are movies, meet ups and weekend. On Fridays, we love meeting up friends post work to unwind the weekend and relax. And foods and drinks play a major role in such social gatherings. However, it's been a year now that such gatherings are almost off the cards. Due to the ongoing pandemic and the work-from-home situation, most of us are avoiding stepping out of houses as much as possible. But that doesn't stop us from having our 'Friday Night' ritual. Instead of hitting the pubs and restaurants, we prefer sitting at home with family and enjoy a series/movie with some delicious snacks and drinks by the side.





If you ask us, one of our favourite snacks option is paneer lollipop. It's crispy, flavourful and super easy to make. Moreover, it goes well with almost every type of drink - chai, coffee, juice et al. What are you waiting for? Prepare this dish today and enjoy with your family. Let's find the recipe.





How To Make Paneer Lollipop | Paneer Lollipop Recipe:

Step 1. Take grated paneer in a bowl and add boiled and grated potatoes in it.

Step 2. Add coriander leaves, chopped capsicum, salt, red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, ginger-garlic paste and mix well.





Step 3. Let it rest for 10 minutes and then make small balls out of the mix.





Step 4. Dip the ball in maida slurry (a runny maida-water mix) and coat with breadcrumbs.





Step 5. Heat oil in a pan and add the paneer balls in it. Fry until golden brown in colour.





Step 6. Add toothpick to eat of the paneer lollipops and serve hot with ketchup by the side.





Super easy, isn't it? Let us know how you like it.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header.



