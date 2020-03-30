Watch: Give Your Paneer Snack A Minty Twist; Make Pudina Paneer Tikka With This Recipe Video

SEARCH
If you want to show off your creative side and churn out something different to startle your guests, use this recipe to make pudina paneer tikka.

March 30, 2020

Paneer tikka is a popular vegetarian snack.

  • Paneer makes for a great snack for vegetarians.
  • Paneer tikka is one of the most popular appetisers.
  • Make this unique pudina paneer tikka with pudina chutney.

Give vegetarians a paneer dish and they are happy. Paneer tikka is one of the most popular appetisers served at a party. Cottage cheese along with onion petals and bell peppers are snugged together with the help of a skewer stick. Keep some chutney on the side, and you have a great paneer snack ready that all your guests would love. But, if you want to show off your creative side and churn out something different to startle your guests, use this recipe to make pudina paneer tikka.

Come summers and we all crave for cooling foods like pudina. Also called, mint leaves, pudina leaves are commonly included in food recipes, smoothies, cocktails etc. for their refreshing flavour. We pair almost our meals with pudina chutney; you'll find pudina chutney stored in bulk in all households. So, that's it! If you have pudina chutney at home, all you have to do is, add it to your paneer tikka recipe

pudina chutney

Pudina chutney is a popular side dish in Indian cuisine. 

Here's how you can make pudina paneer tikka at home:

Pudina Paneer Tikka Recipe

Ingredients -

2 cups pudina chutney

1 cup curd

1 tsp coriander powder1

1 tsp garam masala

Half tsp cumin powder

1 tsp mango powder

1 tsp kasuri methi

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

150 gms paneer of cottage cheese

2 capsicums

1 onion, cut into petals

Method -


Step 1 - Pour pudina chutney in a bowl. If you don't have it, here's an easy recipe to make pudina chutney.

Step 2 - Add curd, all the spices, lemon juice and salt. Whisk and mix well.

Step 3 - Douse paneer cubes, capsicum cubes and onion petals in the mix. Make sure the veggies are well covered with the pudina mix.

Step 4 - Refrigerate for a couple of hours.

Step 5-  Take a skewer and stick it in  capsicum, paneer and onion alternatively.

Step 6 - Heat some oil in a pan and roast all the skewers while rotating them so that the veggies are cooked from all sides.

Step 7 - Take them out once the paneer and veggies turn a little brown in colour.

Season with some chaat masala or more lemon juice, if required. Serve this paneer snack with green chutney and tomato sauce and be ready for all the praises you'll get for your cooking talent.
 

