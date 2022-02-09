Indians and their love for Maggi need no separate introduction. One of the most consumed instant noodles across the country, the desi flavour of Maggi tugs at our heartstrings - so much so that we experiment a lot with the classic Maggi recipe. Today, you can find cheese Maggi, schezwan Maggi, Maggi pasta and more. Then there are Maggi pakora, tadka Maggi, Maggi golgappa et al. In fact, we can say, today people go as creative as they can with a packet of delicious Maggi. Keeping up with the tradition, here we bring you a Maggi recipe that can be a perfect addition to your list of evening snacks. Wondering what can that be? It is called Maggi bhel. Going by the name, you can easily understand that this recipe is a delicious mix of our favourite street food bhel and the Maggi cake. We feel Maggi bhel brings the best of both worlds on your plate.





Much like a quintessential bhel puri recipe, Maggi bhel includes tomato, onion, green chilli, sev, masalas and more. All we do is replace the murmura (puffed rice) with roasted Maggi. You can also refer to this dish as Maggi chaat. The best part is, you need less than 10 minutes to prepare this amazing snack and pair it with your cup of evening tea. Already slurping? So, without further ado, let's take you through the Maggi bhel recipe.





Evening Snack Recipe: How To Make Maggi Bhel In 10 Minutes:

To make this dish, first coarsely crush a packet or two of Maggi. Then heat some oil in a pan and roast until the Maggi turns crunchy. Keep aside.





Now, take finely chopped onion, tomato, green chilli, coriander, and roasted peanuts in a bowl. Add lime juice, chaat masala, Maggi pre-mix masala, some honey and mix everything well. Finally add the roasted Maggi, some sev and mix well. You can add some salt, if needed.





Garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves and pomegranate pearls (anar dana) and serve.





Much easy; isn't it? So, prepare the dish today and enjoy a hot cup of chai in the evening. Do let us know how you liked it.





