Oil plays a great role in baking. It helps add moisture to baked goods and enhances their flavour as it has a high-fat content. You won't find any baking recipe that does not have some amount of fat in it, be it in the form of eggs or oil. Imagine how a cake or muffin would taste if it didn't have any moisture in it. Quite disappointing, right? Even worse, imagine you're in the middle of baking an eggless dish and suddenly realise that you've run out of oil. This would make you quite panicky, as you'd instantly try to look for solutions to help save your baked goods. After all, who would want to discard all that effort of theirs simply because they ran out of one particular ingredient? To prevent such baking conundrums, we bring you a list of some of the best substitutes for oil that you may consider using.

Also Read: Bake Like A Pro! 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Baking A Cake In A Cooker

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Best Oil Substitutes For Baking:

1. Butter:

Butter is something that can easily be found in every kitchen. And it will also be your best saviour for times when you've run out of oil for baking. Make sure to melt the butter and bring it to room temperature before you add it to the batter. Butter will not only help substitute for the moistness that oil gives but also add some extra rich flavour to it. However, it may not stay moist for as long as oil keeps your baked goods moist.

2. Ghee:

Another staple ingredient in every Indian kitchen is ghee. It's known for adding an extra oomph of richness to dishes, and adding it to your baked goods isn't such a bad idea either. Ghee has a high-fat content, which means it'll work beautifully to provide a moist texture to them. But it also tends to dry out quickly, so make sure to add some extra ghee to the amount of oil mentioned in the recipe.

3. Yoghurt:

Yoghurt, too, is a great substitute for oil in baking. It will help seal in a great deal of moisture, just like oil. Not only this, but it will also contribute to the fluffy texture of the baked goods. This is because yoghurt is acidic in nature and reacts well with baking soda. You can follow the 1:1 ratio principle when substituting oil for yoghurt.

Also Read: Difference Between Cocoa And Cacao: Which One Is Better For Baking?

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Mashed Bananas:

Did you know you could also use mashed bananas to substitute for oil? Bananas contain ample amounts of fibre and sugar, which help hold onto moisture. Make sure the bananas are mashed nicely and there are no major chunks in them, as they may come into your mouth while eating. Substitute 1 cup of oil with 1 cup of mashed bananas.

5. Applesauce:

Applesauce is basically the pureed version of apples. It has a high moisture content and works wonderfully to add moistness to baked goods. It works especially well for cakes, breads, and muffins. You can either use store-bought applesauce or even make it yourself by simply blending peeled apples in a blender.

Try using these substitutes the next time you run out of oil. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below. Happy Baking!









