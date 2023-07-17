Thepla is among the most popular Gujarati foods. This desi flatbread is known for its spicy flavour and soft texture. Be it methi ka thepla, bajra thepla, or even healthier versions of it such as multigrain, they all taste incredibly delicious and never fail to satisfy our taste buds. It is also quite easy to make and can be carried as on-the-go food for times when you're running short on time. However, many people struggle to make this Gujarati delicacy at home as it either turns out too hard or is undercooked. And this can be quite disappointing, right? Thepla tastes good only when it's perfectly soft. If you too struggle to make them at home, we're here to help you out. Here are some tips that'll come in handy to help you make theplas like a pro.

Also Read: Bajre Ka Thepla: The Tasty Weight Loss Recipe You've Been Searching For

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Soft Thepla At Home:

1. Use warm water to knead the dough

The key to making soft theplas begins with how well you knead the dough. And for this, you must use warm water instead of cold water. Wondering why? It's because warm water allows the gluten to get activated, while cold water is unable to do so. However, make sure the water is not too hot; it should just be lukewarm for best results.

2. Add yogurt

Another thing you should certainly not skip while kneading the dough is adding yogurt to it. You'll be surprised to see how soft your theplas turn out just by adding this ingredient to the dough. Try to get your hands on fresh yogurt for this purpose. If you do not have yogurt, don't worry; you can also use some buttermilk instead.

3. Add ghee

Ghee has the power to instantly enhance the flavour of any dish. So why should our beloved theplas stay behind? Once you're almost done kneading the dough, add 1-2 tsp of ghee to the dough and knead it again to incorporate it well. This will help make them smooth and add to their rich flavour.

Also Read: Diabetes Diet: This Easy Karela Thepla Is Healthy And May Keep Diabetes In Control

4. Allow the dough to rest

Now, we know it's quite hard to resist the urge to cook theplas right away. But having some patience at this stage will reap great results. It's important to allow the dough to rest for some time after you've kneaded it. By doing so, the moisture gets nicely absorbed into it, resulting in softer theplas. A resting time of 20-30 minutes is good enough.

5. Cook on the right flame

When cooking theplas, you must use a medium-high flame. Cooking them on a low flame would result in uneven cooking. Similarly, if the flame is too high, there are high chances of it burning or becoming hard. Also, make sure to keep pressing the thepla gently with a spatula while it's on the tawa for best results.





So, the next time you make theplas at home, keep these tips in mind to make them perfectly. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.