Thepla is one of the most popular flatbreads in Gujarati cuisine. Made with whole wheat flour, herbs, spices, yogurt and water, thepla is typically enjoyed as a breakfast dish. And the reason why it's preferred for breakfast is that this Gujarati delicacy is soft, filling and extremely healthy. Thepla is rich in fibre and low in calories, making it a great option for those who are on a weight loss diet. Be it the classic methi thepla, mooli thepla or multigrain thepla, they all taste equally good! So, if you're someone who is a fan of thepla, here we bring you a delicious bajre ka thepla recipe that can be a healthy addition to your weight loss diet.





Bajre ka thepla is like a thin version of paratha, only less fried and greasy. The addition of bajra (pearl millet) gives this thepla recipe a nutritious twist. Bajra is loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants and helps promote healthy digestion and weight loss. It also makes for a good source of iron and phosphorus. This thepla is made with dried fenugreek and flavoured with garlic, ginger and coriander powder. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make them.

Thepla tastes best when paired with pickle or curd.

How To Use Bajra For Weight Loss?





Bajra (pearl millet) is a gluten-free grain that is loaded with healthy fibres. While bajra ka thepla is great for weight loss, there are numerous other ways in which bajra can be used for weight loss. You can incorporate it into salads or use it as a replacement in making bread, biscuits or chapatis.





Is Bajra Heavy To Digest?





Being non-glutinous, bajra is quite easy to digest. If you're someone who is gluten intolerant, then you may consider adding bajra to your diet. It also helps you keep full for a longer period of time.





Can I Eat Thepla During Weight Loss?





Thepla is high in fibre and vitamin B complex and can help you with weight loss. Nutritionists recommend including thepla in your weight loss diet as it helps burn extra calories and provides sufficient energy to remain active during the day.





Bajre Ka Thepla Recipe: How To Make Bajre Ka Thepla

To make this thepla, add bajre ka atta, dried methi, ginger, salt, garlic, green chillies, coriander powder, sugar and regular atta in a large bowl. Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough with yogurt. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and keep aside for 15-20 minutes.





Now, divide the dough into equal portions and roll out thin parathas using a rolling pin. Heat a non-stick tawa and place the paratha over it. Cook it for around half a minute, flip it, and drizzle a little oil over it. Allow it to cook evenly from both sides until crispy and golden. Serve hot with your favourite achaar or curd. Bajra ka thepla is ready!







Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Bajre Ka Thepla.







Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. If you're looking for more thepla recipes, click here.