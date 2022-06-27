It's the beginning of the week, and none of us are in the mood to cook anything extra. The weekend just got over, and some of us are either hungover from last night or busy in the office. While these things surely seem to be taking up your time, you will start feeling hungry in a while and roam around the kitchen looking for food. So, at times like these, all we want is something quick, simple, and comforting. And in this weather, what could be better than making something with mangoes?! No, we don't mean making desserts with mangoes; we mean a simple sabzi that goes well with roti. Mangoes are extremely popular in summer, and we make tons of things with them. While some recipes may take time to cook, not this one. Here, we bring you a five-minute mango sabzi that defines indulgence in every bite. It is so simple to make that even the most inexperienced cook can't go wrong with this recipe.





Here, all you need to do is take a mango and mix it with spices and some oil. And voila, your dish is ready! You can have this comforting recipe with a ghee-laden roti and a side of chaach. It is perfect to savour in this weather. Plus, this recipe also makes an amazing addition to your regular menu. Check out the full recipe below:

5-Minute Mango Sabzi: Here's How To Make 5-Minute Mango Sabzi

Take one ripe mango and cut it into small pieces. Now in a pan add oil, kalonji, meethi daana, jeera. Let this splutter. Now add the mango pieces to the kadhai. To this, add salt, red chilli powder, haldi powder, and some chaat masala. Mix this and cover for a minute. Before serving, add a little bit of sugar and enjoy!





