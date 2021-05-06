If you ask us, potato is the most comfortable vegetable for us. A potato or two in the vegetable basket can be the answer for all our problems even at the weirdest hours of the day. And we just love how versatile and easily accessible the vegetable is. From comforting aloo jeera to the exotic gnocchi - we sneak in aloo in every dish possible. This is why we found a recipe that can help you whip up the popular desi Chinese dish - Manchurian with potatoes. Yes, you heard us. For this recipe, you can ditch chopping all other vegetables and resort to just a few potatoes.





At every Indo-Chinese food joint, we find Manchurian that includes deep-fried chicken, prawns, fish, paneer and cabbages. It is basically a semi-dry spicy dish, flavoured with soy sauce and a few other condiments. You can have it as is or pair it with fried rice or noodles. This aloo Manchurian gives a unique take on the regular veg/non-veg Manchurian recipe.

How To Make Aloo Manchurian | Aloo Manchurian Recipe:

This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel Cook With Parul. Besides sharing the tips and tricks to make a crispy, spicy aloo Manchurian, she also informed that these potato Manchurian balls can be stored in an air-tight container for up to 7 days. So, without further ado, let's get into the recipe:

Step 1. Peel the potatoes and put them in a bowl filled with water. Keep another bowl with clean water by the side.





Step 2. Grate the potatoes and put them in clean water. Wash them well twice-thrice with clean water.





Step 3. Now take the washed grated potatoes in a bowl and add black pepper, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala powder, salt, ginger-garlic paste, maida and cornflour. Bind everything together softly and do not add water.





Step 4. Make small balls out of the mix and deep fry.





Step 5. After letting the Manchurian balls cool for a while, deep fry once more.





Step 6. Now, take a fresh kadhai and oil in it.





Step 7. As the oil heats up, add ginger, garlic and green chillies in it. On high flame, stir fry for some time.





Step 8. Add onions and saute for a minute and bell pepper in it.





Step 9. Add black pepper powder and salt, spring onion and saute. Make sure the crunch of all the vegetables retains.





Step 10. Add soya sauce, red chilli sauce and tomato ketchup and vinegar and mix everything on medium flame. Add some water if needed.





Step 11. Add corn slurry to get the perfect thick consistency. And our Manchurian sauce is ready in just a few minutes.





Step 12. Add the Manchurian balls, toss once and switch off the flame. Garnish with spring onion and serve.

Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video Of Aloo Manchurian:

