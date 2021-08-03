Paper thin crepe, served with chutney and sambar by the side - and that's a plate of dosa for you. Although it has its roots in a South Indian kitchen, today dosa is staple across India. It is light, wholesome and fulfilling to the core. And the best part is it can easily be made at home and enjoyed anytime of the day. In fact, the popularity of dosa goes beyond the country, making it one of the most sought after Indian foods across the world. That's not all. Today, you will find different variations of a classic dosa recipe - chicken dosa, pav bhaji dosa and soya dosa being some of the most popular ones. We also like to go creative and experiment with the dosa recipe.





One such unique dosa variation that won our hearts recently is chilli cheese dosa. The very name of the dish explains what all it includes in the recipe. The exotic combination of chilli flakes and cheese, mixed with classic dosa, provide a unique experience to our palate. Melted cheese, paired with crispy crepe-like dosa, makes this dish a dream-come-true for every dosa and cheese lover. Bringing the best of both the worlds, this dish defines indulgence. Already slurping? So without further ado, let's jump into the recipe.





How To Make Chilli Cheese Dosa | Chilli Cheese Dosa Recipe:

Step 1. Take soaked rice in a bowl. To it, add soaked chana dal and urad dal.





Step 3. Add salt to it and grind with some water to prepare a dosa batter.





Step 3. Now heat a tawa and pour a ladleful of dosa batter to it.





Step 4. Spread evenly.





Step 5. Sprinkle chilli flakes and cheese on the dosa and wait until the cheese melts.





Step 6. Fold it and serve hot with coconut chutney.

Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.

If you want to avoid the fuss of preparing the dosa batter, then keep a homemade instant dosa mix handy for anytime use. Click here for the recipe.





Try this unique dosa today and make your meal a cheesy affair. Bon Apetit!