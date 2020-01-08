Indian Cooking Tips: Give Your Leftover Idlis A Fusion Twist With This Delicious Idli Pasta Recipe

Here's how you can give a flavourful twist to your favourite Idli at home.

A light, easy and delicious snack is something we all need, be it right in the morning when are pressed for time or at the end of a hectic day. And if you love to gorge on Indian cuisine, you may a few light snacks but they are either greasy or too heavy for our tummy. Yet, idli is one dish that is a perfect balance of light, easy and absolutely delicious, and thus enjoys a separate fan base altogether, not just in India but all across the world.





Even though south Indian cuisine is full of light and healthy meals, soft and spongy idlis are something both kids and adults love to gorge on for its distinct flavour. The puffy idlis are also versatile when it comes to consuming since one can relish the steamed goodness for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. Dip it in sambar or pair it with coconut chutney, idli taste delicious in every way possible. Mostly made with a batter of rice and lentils, idli can also be made with number of other foods like suji (semolina), and other flours. And if you thought there is just one way to eat or cook idlis, we are here to burst your myth with a stellar recipe to try at home.

Give your leftover idli a fusion twist with our easy idli pasta recipe.

How To Make Idli Pasta At Home:

Got leftover idlis at home and don't know what to do with it? Give an interesting spin of Asian and Italian culinary touch to idlis and enjoy idlis in its new avatar. Idli pasta has a blend of mouth-watering spices along with tantalising sauces and crunchy veggies. A perfect takeaway snack for work, a great tiffin option for kids and an even more delicious and quick party starter, idli pasta simply fits in for just everything. In the recipe, idli chunks are sautéed with chopped vegetables such as onion and capsicums along with spices like asafoetida, cumin, mustard seeds and chillies. What makes this dish a tempting one are the flavourful sauces such as soy sauce and pasta sauce that are mixed along with vinegar to the idli pieces. One can even add tomato ketchup to the dish for a sweeter flavour. So the next time you are craving a light yet delicious snack to binge on, avoid those greasy snacks and simply toss some idlis up with this recipe and you are good to go.





Find the recipe of Idli pasta here and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.







