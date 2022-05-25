Indian meals consist of a variety of items. Be it dal, roti, rice, sabzi, salad, achar and even chutneys. All these things complete our thalis and leave us drooling. However, many people conceive of chutney just as a side dish to accompany a meal. But, its importance in Indian cuisine is so much more than that. It not only adds flavours to our meals but also gives a punch of nutrition. In different houses, chutneys are made in various ways. Although, the goal is the same- to make a side dish that will add variety to your meals. Till now, we are sure that you have made all kinds of chutneys like imly, pudina, peanut, coconut, tomato, and even mango or amla chutney, so to give that a twist, here we have a new recipe. This time, we will learn how to make delicious onion chutney!





The onion chutney is all things flavourful and has a taste that you have never had before. It is comforting, spicy, and makes for a perfect side dish. The recipe that we bring you today is made by food blogger 'Cook with Parul.' She makes use of everyday home ingredients in this recipe. Once you make this chutney, pair it with idlis, and parathas; mix it with your rice or dunk your pakodas in it. This recipe will surely be a hit, making you ask for more. Check out the full recipe below:





Onion Chutney Recipe: Here's How To Make Onion Chutney:

In a pan, add oil, and then add chana dal, urad dal, jeera, sabut dhaniya, methi dana, curry leaves, garlic, and roughly chopped onion. Mix this till soft and slightly brown. Next, add dry red chillies and roast them in the onion mix. Now add salt and tamarind. Once it cooks, let it cool down. Then add this mixture to a blender with some water and form a paste.





Then again, in a pan, add oil, mustard seeds, saunf, jeera, urad dal, kalonji, heeng, curry leaves, Kashmiri red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Now mix this tadka and throw in the paste in this tadka. Let this cook till oil separates. Take it out and enjoy!





You can store this chutney for up to a month.

Watch the full recipe of this onion chutney here:

Make this lip-smacking chutney, and let us know how you like its taste!



