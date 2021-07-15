Did you ever wonder why we keep swiveling back to paneer every now and then? Whether it's about cooking a quick meal or putting together a lavish fare - paneer steals the show every single time. If you ask us, we just love the fact that paneer is extremely versatile and super easy to handle. Besides, it offers some classic recipes that never fail to win hearts at a dinner table. One such perfect recipe is paneer butter masala (or paneer makhani). Soft and juicy paneer chunks dunked in rich and creamy tomato-onion gravy - paneer butter masala spells indulgence. Although it finds its roots in a North Indian kitchen, today it is adored by people across India (and abroad). Pair it with rice, roti or naan, paneer butter masala elevates your meal experience instantly.





Considering this, we found an easy recipe that will help you prepare authentic Punjabi paneer butter masala at home. That's right. This recipe is easy, uncomplicated and can help you put together a meal in just an hour. Take a look.





How To Make Punjabi Paneer Butter Masala | Paneer Butter Masala Recipe:

In this recipe, we used paneer, fresh tomatoes, dollops of butter, crunchy cashew nuts and a pool of spices. Besides, we also use some milk and cream to thicken the gravy and make it yet more luscious. Here's the recipe for you:

Heat oil in a pan and fry pan-fry the paneer cubes with some salt and red chilli powder. Keep aside.

Heat oil again and add butter to it. As it melts, add black cardamom, cinnamon and green cardamom and let them splutter.

Add chopped ginger and garlic and saute.

Add tomato, onion, cashew nuts, green chillies, mix well and blend everything into a smooth puree.

Again, heat oil and butter in a pan, add the puree and cook for a while.

Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and black pepper and let the gravy simmer.

Stir continuously and add kasoori methi and honey to it.

Finally, add the paneer cubes and mix well.

Add milk, cream and cardamom powder, mix well and cook for a while.

Transfer the dish in a bowl and serve.

Already slurping? Then get hold of all the ingredients and make yourself a delicious bowl of paneer butter masala today. Enjoy your meal!





