Watch: How To Make Quick And Easy Malabar Fish Curry (Recipe Video)

Highlights Malabar fish curry tastes best when made with sardine or basa.

Malabar fish curry is fish stewed in coconut curry.

Pair it with rice and enjoy a delicious meal.

If you think only the Bengalis are gaga over fish, then we fear you might be wrong. Explore the coastal cuisine of India, you will find a whole range of fish-based recipes that make a staple for the locals. Coastal cuisine includes the Konkani food culture that extends from the coastal region of Maharashtra to Kerala in the South. Every region has some unique fish recipe to offer. From Maharashtra's rawa pomfret fry to meen moilee of Kerala- the list of fish-based recipes goes really long! One such lip-smacking dish is Malabar fish curry. A staple for people in Kerala, this dish tastes the best when paired with steamed rice.





Malabar fish curry is basically a dish that includes fish semi-stewed in Kerala-style curry with onion, coconut milk et al. You may also add different vegetables to this fish curry. For the uninitiated, Malabar fish curry is locally referred to as Malabar matthi curry.





How To Make Malabar Fish Curry | Malabar Fish Curry Recipe:

For this recipe you need curry cut fish, dry red chilli, onion, coconut milk, mustard seeds, curry leaves, coriander leaves, tamarind pulp, coriander seeds and salt to taste. While you can go for any type of fish for the recipe, sardine or basa helps to get the best taste out of the dish. Let's find out the recipe:

Step 1. Soak the red chillies and coriander seeds in hot water and grind it into a paste. Strain the masala and keep it aside.





Step 2. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, onions and curry leaves and fry.





Step3. Add the chilli coriander paste and cool well.





Step 4. Add the coconut milk and mix.





Step 5. Add water, close the lid and let it boil.





Step 6. Add the fish, salt, mix everything together and close the lid. Boil till the fish is well cooked.





Promoted

Step 7. Add the tamarind pulp, sprinkle some coriander leaves and serve.





Watch the complete recipe video of Malabar fish curry in the header.







