Ask any non-vegetarian to define chicken curry, the only answer you will get is comfort. Juicy chicken pieces dunked in spicy, flavourful gravy - a hearty bowl of chicken curry never fails to tug at heartstrings. And when you pair it with rice or roti, it makes for a wholesome meal in just no time. Much agreeable, isn't it? And if you ask us, what we love the most is the variations available in a hearty chicken curry recipe. If you look around, you will find different types of chicken curries in different parts of India. You get chicken kosha, pahadi chicken curry, Malabari chicken curry, Punjabi chicken curry and more - each of which are unique and have different flavour and aroma. You can make most of these dishes in less than an hour, with some basic ingredients and cooking process.





One such amazing chicken curry recipe is jeera chicken. It is simple, easy to make and can be made in just 30 minutes. So what are you waiting for? Make this dish today and overcome your Monday blues with a quick and amazing meal. Let's take a look at the recipe.





Also Read: Love Spicy Food? Try These 7 Spicy Chicken Curries For Flavourful Meal

How To Make Jeera Chicken | 30-Minute Jeera Chicken Recipe:

Add cinnamon, coriander, fennel, black peppercorn, cardamom, cloves and cumin in a pan.

Roast for 2-3 minutes and grind. Keep aside.

Take oil in a pan and add chopped onion in it and fry till it changes colour.

Add curry leaves and ginger-garlic paste and cook.

Add the chicken to it and fry for 5 minutes.

Add ground masala, salt and cook for 10 minutes.

Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve with roti or paratha.

Also Read: Love Chicken Curry? Try These 5 Distinct Recipes Made In Different Regions Of India





Much easy, isn't it? Order some curry cut chicken or chicken legs and make this delicious jeera chicken recipe today.





Do let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



