The first time you decide to make chole bhature at home, it feels like a bold move. Not because the ingredients are hard to find, but because the stakes are oddly high. With your attempt, you are chasing a memory, maybe of a roadside stall where the bhature came out puffed and proud, or a family Sunday where the chole simmered for hours and tasted better than ever. It is a dish that demands drama: the hiss of hot oil, the slow build of spices, the dough that needs just the right amount of rest. And while recipe books make it sound easy, anyone who has tried knows the truth. Getting both components right, together, is a bit of a balancing act.





Too often, first-timers end up with chickpeas that are stubbornly undercooked, bhature that behave like pooris, or oil that refuses to cooperate. But don't you worry, these mistakes are common, fixable, and part of the learning curve. And as always, we have got your back.





Here is a guide - not the recipe - that will help you go the right direction while making this North Indian delight. We will walk you through the mistakes to avoid so your chole bhature turns out bold, fluffy, and absolutely worth the effort.

6 Common Mistakes While Preparing Chole Bhature - And How To Fix Them:

Mistake 1: Not Soaking The Chole Long Enough

Chickpeas need time. And by time, we mean a good 8-10 hours of soaking. Skipping this step or rushing it with hot water will leave you with hard, unevenly cooked chole. So, plan ahead. Soak them overnight and let them swell up naturally. Your pressure cooker will thank you.





Pro tip: Add a pinch of baking soda while soaking or boiling to soften the chickpeas further. Just do not overdo it.

Mistake 2: Skipping The Masala Base

Chole is all about depth of flavour. Simply boiling chickpeas and tossing them in store-bought masala will not cut it. You need a slow-cooked onion-tomato base, with ginger, garlic, and a generous mix of spices like cumin, coriander, amchur, and garam masala.





Pro tip: Want that deep brown colour like the ones in dhabas? Try adding a tea bag while pressure cooking the chole. It adds colour without affecting taste.

Mistake 3: Using Maida Alone For Bhature Dough

While maida is the hero ingredient, using it alone can make your bhature chewy or too oily. The trick is to mix in a bit of sooji (semolina) and curd. This gives the dough structure and helps the bhature puff up beautifully.





Pro tip: Knead the dough well and let it rest for at least 2 hours. The longer it rests, the better the texture will be.





Photo Credit: iStock

Mistake 4: Not Testing Oil Temperature

Ever dropped a bhatura into lukewarm oil and watched it sulk at the bottom? It can be really frustrating. Remember, the oil needs to be hot. Really hot! If it is not, your bhature will absorb oil and turn greasy instead of crisp and airy.





Pro tip: Drop a small piece of dough into the oil. If it rises immediately and starts bubbling, you are good to go.

Mistake 5: Overcrowding The Kadhai

We get it! You are hungry and want to fry all the bhature at once. But overcrowding the kadhai drops the oil temperature and messes with the puffing. Fry one at a time and give each bhatura its moment to shine.

Mistake 6: Forgetting The Final Touches

Chole bhature is incomplete without the extras - pickled onions, green chutney, and a wedge of lemon. These little additions cut through the richness and elevate the whole plate.





Pro tip: Make a quick onion salad with vinegar, salt, and a pinch of sugar. Let it sit while you cook. That adds a lovely zing to your meal.





The Bottom Line: Practice Makes Puffy Bhature

Making chole bhature at home is a rite of passage for every Indian food lover. It is messy, slightly intimidating, and absolutely worth it. You might not nail it on the first try, but with each attempt, you will get closer to that perfect plate - the kind that makes you do a little happy dance in the kitchen.





So go ahead, make mistakes, learn from them, and most importantly, enjoy the process. Happy cooking!