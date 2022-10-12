When you think of Punjabi cuisine, what's the first food that comes to your mind? If you answered with the quintessential chole bhature or Amritsari naan, you are on the right track. However, Punjabi food is so much more than these ubiquitous dishes. There are some other gems that are equally tantalizing and drool worthy. For instance, chana kulcha, aloo puri and many more. If you love Punjabi food as much as we do, we bring to you a surprise that may 'wow' you. We have shortlisted a few Punjabi food combinations that make for a perfect breakfast meal. So, without further ado, let's learn about the recipes below. Take a look.





Here're 5 Punjabi Breakfast Combinations You Must Try

1. Chole Bhature - Our Recommendation

Let's kick-start the list with the weekend special breakfast - chole bhature. This combination is considered as a quintessential Sunday breakfastmeal. Tiny eateries and stalls selling chole bhature are surrounded by foodies, every weekend. Want to try it at home? Click here.

2. Chole Kulche

Next up, we bring you another delicious street-style recipe. For people who do not like fried items, this combo is perfect for them. Adjust the seasonings of chole according to the taste, pair with mushy kulchas and you are in for a treat. Click here.

3. Aloo Chole Ki Sabzi With Poori

Aloo chole ki sabzi is another delectable offering from the vast Punjabi cuisine that will win your heart in just a matter of minutes. Here's the easy recipe for preparing this delight at home. Click here.

4. Amritsari Kulcha With Chole And Pyaaz Ki Chutney

Last but not the least, we bring you a signature dish from the popular Amritsari cuisine. This kulcha combination can amp up any breakfast or dinner spread instantly. Crispy from the outside and mushy from the inside, this recipe is a must try. Click here to know the recipe.

5. Aloo Paratha And Curd

Lastly, we bring you a recipe that is the easiest of all. This dish is famous worldwide. To make it, all you need is kneaded dough, mashed potatoes, and a few seasonings. That's all. Pair it up with butter and curd. Click here.





Now that you know all the combinations, try them out at home and let us know your experience in the comments below.