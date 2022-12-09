Rightly referred to as the 'Jewel of Western India', Gujarat is known for its rich culture and heritage, colourful festivals and, of course, wide range of food. A haven for vegetarians, Gujarati food is a melange of flavours, taste and texture. And what makes it more special is the usage of local produce and spices that make the cuisine unique, earthy and delicious to the core. Some of the most popular Gujarati dishes that make it to the global platform of gastronomy are dhokla, thepla, khakda, fafda, gathiya et al. If you think the list of delicious Gujarati dishes end here, then you are absolutely mistaken. We say, it's just the tip of the iceberg. If you dive in deep, there are many more dishes that spell indulgence - one example being dhebra. Now, you might wonder what dhebra is!





Dhebra is a form of Indian bread, made with bajra that finds its root in an indigenous Gujarati kitchen. A typical winter delicacy, this dish also includes seasonal methi leaves in the recipe. Some often mistake dhebra with thepla. But, let us tell you, there's much difference between both the dishes.

What Is The Difference Between Dhebra And Thepla:

The answer to this lies in the ingredient. Dhebra is traditionally made with jowar or bajra; whereas thepla is prepared using wheat flour. Again, the dough of dhebra is made flat by patting, while thepla is rolled out thin.

Gujarati Dhebra Recipe: How To Make Gujarati Methi Bajra Na Dhebra:

Here, we bring you the classic dhebra recipe that will instantly tug at your heartstrings. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





To make this dish, add bajra flour, wheat flour, methi leaves, coriander leaves, ginger-green chilli paste, sesame seeds, carom seeds, roasted cumin powder, pepper powder, turmeric powder and salt in a bowl. To it, add ghee and mix everything well.





Then, add jaggery water, dahi and prepare a soft dough. Cut them into small roundels and pat or roll it flat. Now, roast the dhebra on tawa with some oil. Apply ghee on both the sides and roast again until the dhebra turns golden in colour. And you have methi bajra na dhebra ready to be enjoyed hot.





That's not all. Parul also shared a special chutney recipe that you can enjoy with hot and delicious dhebra.

Watch the detailed recipe video of Gujarati Methi Bajra Na Dhebra:

Now that you have the recipe handy, we suggest, try it at home and make this winter season an indulgent one!