September 2nd is marked as the World Coconut Day in the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community, headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is celebrated to highlight the versatility and the benefits of the fruit. In fact, if you notice, you will find each and every part of coconut (and also the tree) is utilised in some or the other way. We all are well aware of the benefits of coconut flesh and water. While the flesh is used to prepare a pool of sweet and savoury dishes, the water works as a hydrating drink, with multiple health benefits. We also extract oil from coconut that is both healthy and versatile - you can use it as cooking oil and also apply on your skin and hair.





Besides the flesh and the water, coconut shell is used as holder/container; the coconut skin works as a natural mosquito repellent and the leaves are often used to make mats and ropes. Much versatile, isn't it?





This World Coconut Day, we bring the most common way to utilise coconut to the fullest. And it's by making a delicious plate of coconut barfi, that too in less than 30 minutes.





How To Make Quick And Easy Coconut Barfi:

We love coconut barfi; don't we? It is sweet, soft and melts in our mouth in no time. But making it can be time-taking and tiring - especially when it is about grating coconut. So, to make things easy for you, we bring a recipe that eliminates the process of grating coconut. Let's find the recipe.





To start with, make light sugar syrup and add desiccated coconut in it. Add ghee and khoya and mix everything together. Now grease a plate and transfer the coconut mix in it. Let it cool and cut into small barfis. That's it. This recipe is as easy as it sounds.

Make this quick and easy coconut barfi today and celebrate the World Coconut Day. And do not forget to let us know how you liked it.



