World Coconut Day is here. Asia and the Pacific regions derive many benefits from coconuts. Being a traditionally revered food, coconuts are a part of the lives of people in these regions. To celebrate coconut's many contributions to health and culture, World Coconut Day is celebrated annually on September 2. The Asian and Pacific Coconut Culture (APCC) began celebrating this day in 2009. Now, that you have a special day to celebrate the nutritious and delicious fruit, add more fun to it. Mark this day with five quick and easy coconut dessert recipes, using coconut flesh or milk, that will leave you wanting more.





Here are five instant coconut dessert recipes:

Bored of the regular rasmalai? Try adding coconut malai or flesh to add an exotic flavour to it. Blend malai, coconut malai and milk. Add this to cardamom milk boiling over the flame. Make chenna balls and drop them in sugar syrup and then in the milk ras. There you have an unforgettable dessert for yourself and your family.

Adding coconut tender to the rasmalai makes it creamier and much more delicious

Coconut balls are a dangerously moreish dish. You can never have too much of them. Make these sweet treats with grated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom and milk powder. Store the balls in an air-tight container in the refrigerator to relish them for a longer time.

You will be guilty of emptying the cookie jar in a day if you have these delectable coconut cookies in them. It's buttery, sugary and creamy coconutty. What else can you ask for? You can add food colouring or cookie embellishments of your choice to make them even more fun to have.

Coconut cookies are delicious and easy to make

Have a satisfying dessert smoothie with this recipe. Add oatmeal, coconut milk, mango, yoghurt and sunflower seeds in a blender. Make sure you pan roast the oats before blending them into powder.

You can't miss a mousse recipe when you are talking about desserts. Make this super-fudgy mousse by eating chocolate with milk and coconut milk. Whip sugar or a sugar substitute with egg yolks and fold the chocolate-coconut mix into this. Now, add whipped cream to this fold until thick. Set the mousse in glasses and serve them cold.

The flavours of chocolate mousse are enhanced by the coconut in it.

Happy coconutty treat on World Coconut Day.