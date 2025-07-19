Trying to eat healthy but don't feel like cooking after a long day? We get it. Balancing convenience and nutrition can feel like a challenge, especially when all you want is something quick, tasty and guilt-free. The good news? You don't need to compromise on flavour or spend hours in the kitchen. These dinner options are light on calories, big on taste and just a few taps away. From Indian comfort food to global favourites, these meals prove that clean eating can be easy, and seriously satisfying. Don't delay. Order them from your favourite online food delivery application and make your dinner both fun and exciting!

Here Are 5 Dinner Dishes Under 300 Calorie You Can Order Online:

1. Grilled Chicken Salad

If you're craving something light yet filling, this salad is a go-to. Juicy grilled chicken tossed with crunchy greens and a zingy dressing delivers flavour without the guilt - all under 300 calories. It's a great choice when you want something fresh but still satisfying after a long day.

Photo Credit: iStock





2. Vegetable Clear Soup With Stir-Fried Tofu

Think of this as a warm hug in a bowl. The hearty vegetable broth pairs perfectly with soft tofu, making it a soothing dinner that's both low in calories and high in comfort. Plus, it's easy on the stomach, making it ideal for late dinners or detox days.

3. Quinoa Khichdi

Looking for something Indian and wholesome? Quinoa khichdi gives you the comfort of home-cooked food with the benefits of fibre and protein. It's light, tasty and perfect for clean eating days. One spoonful in, and you'll see how nutritious food can still be full of flavour. So, why wait? Order it online and enjoy it in the comfort of your home.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Paneer Lettuce Wraps

These are the kind of wraps you'll want on repeat. Spicy paneer crumbles tucked inside crisp lettuce make for a crunchy, satisfying meal that feels indulgent but stays under 300 calories. They're fun to eat, low on carbs and surprisingly filling for such a light dish. While the wrap tastes good on its own, you can also enjoy it with a low-cal dip.

5. Grilled Fish With Steamed Veggies

Grilled fish with steamed veggies is ideal for when you want a lean, no-fuss dinner. The fish is grilled just right and paired with seasonal veggies that keep the plate light but still delicious and fulfilling. It's perfect for a clean midweek meal that doesn't feel like a compromise. Trust us, you'll fall for it instantly!

Photo Credit: iStock

Eating healthy doesn't have to mean giving up on taste. With these delicious under 300 calorie dinners just a click away, staying on track has never been easier.





