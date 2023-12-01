Cooking your daily meals can be overwhelming, especially if you have to manage it along with the professional chores. This is when you either go for ready foods lacking nutrients or end up skipping the fuss altogether. Much relatable, right? If you answered yes, then let us tell you, we have found the perfect solution to this universal problem. You heard us! In this article, we have curated a list of our favourite vegetarian recipes that are packed with protein and other nutrients and can be included in your breakfast, lunch, or dinner spread. And guess what, none of these recipes would take more than 20 minutes to cook. Sounds perfect? So, without wasting much time, go through the entire list and pick one dish to start with.

High-Protein Recipe: 5 Vegetarian Delicacies You Can Make Under 20 Minutes:

1. Paneer besan chilla for breakfast:

If you have to mention a desi breakfast that makes a popular choice for all, the chilla would surely top the list. Made with protein-packed besan and some basic masalas, this dish is easy to make, wholesome, and keeps you full for long. To make it healthier and nutrient-rich, we added some grated paneer to it. All you need to do is, prepare the chilla, add the paneer at the centre, and fold. Serve it hot with ketchup or chutney. Click here for the recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Soya pulao for lunch:

Rice for lunch is a comfort for all. But making a whole spread of dal, rice, sabzi, fries, etc is extremely time consuming. This is why, most of us prefer going for one-pot meals that are easy to make and can be fulfilling as well. Here, we got you soya pulao recipe that includes the goodness of soybean chunks, vegetables, rice, and spices. Click here for the recipe.

3. Paneer bhurji for lunch/dinner:

A perfect dish to pair with roti and rice, paneer bhurji is all things healthy and flavourful. Here, protein-packed paneer is tossed in spicy tomato-onion gravy, and topped with butter, and served hot. Sound delicious? Click here for the recipe.

4. Sprout chaat for snacks/breakfast:

Snacks are exactly where most of us go wrong. While preparing the regime for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, people often ignore mentioning snacks. Here, we have got you a sprout chaat recipe to add to your nutritious snack menu. Find recipe here.

5. Dal palak shorba for dinner:

Soup for dinner defines comfort. We got you a soup recipe, made with the goodness of protein-packed dal and a fresh bunch of spinach. You can have this wholesome shorba as it is or pair it with some bread sticks or roti on the sides. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes at home and load up on nutrients even on a busy work day.