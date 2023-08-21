Food is our love language and helps keep our spirits high. While a scrumptious meal works as a relaxant during the weekends, for the rest of the week, it serves as an energy booster. You would surely agree that good food helps us sail through tight schedules and deadlines seamlessly. But that doesn't mean we need to spend hours in the kitchen! Thanks to the internet, we now have countless scrumptious recipes that can be prepared in no time at all. Here, we bring you a dish that has been capturing hearts since time immemorial: hearty paneer tikka, adding an instant dose of spice to your weekly diet. And guess what? We've got not just one or two, but five delicious versions of paneer tikka that can be prepared in no more than half an hour. Are you excited? Let's find out.

Here Are 5 Ways To Make Paneer Tikka In 30 Minutes:

1. Amritsari Paneer Tikka:

The very mention of Amritsar reminds us of dishes dominated by flavorful and aromatic spices. To make this dish, you need to first prepare a batter with besan, ginger, garlic, red chilli, and a variety of spices, and then dunk fresh paneer cubes in it. Let the mixture rest for a while before shallow frying the paneer until it turns golden brown. Sprinkle chaat masala on the paneer cubes and serve with spicy coriander chutney. Click here for the recipe.

2. Makhmali Paneer Tikka:

This is a soft and juicy tikka recipe that can be prepared either by dunking the paneer pieces in batter or stuffing them with a delicious filling. To make this dish, you need onions, capsicum, ginger, garlic, kasuri methi, and a variety of spices. But don't be overwhelmed by the ingredients; the procedure is super simple and will take just half an hour. Click here for the recipe.

3. Paneer Tikka Toast:

This is a unique version of paneer tikka that can also be served as a starter at your dinner parties. Here, you need to first marinate paneer in a mix of spices, then fry them. In the next step, you spread the tikka on bread and grill it to perfection. That's it. Find the recipe here.

4. Microwave Paneer Tikka:

When you have smart appliances at home, we suggest making the most of them. Here, we decided to make paneer tikka in a microwave oven. You just need to dip the paneer cubes in a spicy batter, place them on a baking tray, and cook in the microwave for around four minutes. And you'll have a scrumptious portion of paneer tikka ready to be savoured. Click here for the recipe.

5. Air Fryer Paneer Tikka:

Here's another paneer tikka recipe that can be prepared in an air fryer. This time, you need to place parchment paper in the air frying basket, add the paneer cubes, brush some oil, and air fry for 10 to 15 minutes. Voila! Find the recipe here.

Which one of the above paneer tikka recipes would you try first? Do you have any other quick and easy paneer tikka versions? If yes, share the recipe with us in the comments below.