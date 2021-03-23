Come summers and our visits to the refrigerators increase by leaps and bounds. From ice-creams and custards to chilled juices- we all stash our fridge with various yummy summer treats for anytime we need them. Besides, we also store fruits, vegetables and cooked foods in the fridge to keep them fresh for long; which is why refrigerator is a must have in every modern household. In fact, today we just cannot think of a kitchen setup without a refrigerator in it. However, if you look around, you will find multiple refrigerator options with different features and specifics. Price range is also one of the major factors we consider while buying. These many options often leave us confused while choosing one for the family. Fret not, we have got you covered here.

We handpicked some of the best single door refrigerator options that can cater to the needs of someone who stays alone or a small-sized family. And the best part is, all these refrigerators will be in your budget. Read on.

7 Refrigerator Options Under Rs. 15,000:

Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator by Whirlpool holds weight up to 190 litre. It also has a spacious storage inside, where you can easily keep three 2-litre water bottles at one go. The best part is, the technology in this fridge promotes cooling retention up to 9 hours during power cuts.

Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator by Haier has 195-litre capacity and is ideal for a mid-sized family. It also comes with a 4-star energy rating that reduces the power consumption. Besides, it also ensures quick ice formation with fast-cooling technology.

Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This 192-litre capacity refrigerator is just ideal for a family of 2 to 3 members. It also has a spacious storage and comes with spill-proof toughened glass shelves.

Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Desktop Fridge

The ones who like keeping a small fridge in their bed room to stash some drinks and water bottles; this is just the option you are looking for. It comes with toughened glass shelves and has big ice making rooms. Moreover, it promotes quick cooling, which helps you get a cold bottle of water whenever you want.

Whirlpool 190 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This fridge comes with a 190-litre capacity and promotes stabilizer-free operation. It has a large vegetable storage space for stashing good amount of fresh vegetables at one go.

Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This fridge can be a good buy for the ones looking for economical options in the market. It has a direct-cooling technology that cools the fridge without electric fluctuation.

Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator

Another direct cooling refrigerator option, this appliance by Haier ensures faster ice formation and super-fast cooling. It also comes with PUF insulation that helps retain low temperature efficiently for better cooling.

So, check out these options and make a wise decision. Do let us know which one you got for our home.