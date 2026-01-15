Winter is the season of indulgence, but it is also the time when our body craves warmth and energy. While heavy meals can make you sluggish, a smart way to stay energised is by snacking on protein-rich treats that also satisfy your sweet tooth. Ladoos have been a part of Indian kitchens for generations, offering comfort and nutrition in every bite. When made with wholesome ingredients, they can be a powerhouse of protein, fibre and healthy fats. These ladoos not only keep you full for longer but also help maintain your energy levels throughout the day. Perfect for chilly mornings or as a post-workout snack, they are a delicious way to nourish your body this winter.

7 Protein-Packed Winter Ladoos You Must Try

1. Besan Ladoo

Made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and jaggery, besan ladoos are a classic winter favourite. Gram flour is rich in protein and fibre, making these ladoos a filling snack. The slow roasting process enhances the nutty flavour, while jaggery adds natural sweetness and warmth. Enjoy them with a cup of hot tea for a comforting treat.

2. Gond Ladoo

Gond or edible gum is known for its warming properties, making it ideal for winter. These ladoos combine gond with whole wheat flour, nuts, and ghee, creating a nutrient-dense snack. They are particularly beneficial for joint health and boosting energy during cold weather. A single ladoo can keep you satiated for hours.

3. Moong Dal Ladoo

Moong dal is a protein powerhouse, and when transformed into ladoos, it becomes a delightful winter snack. Roasted moong dal flour mixed with ghee and jaggery gives these ladoos a rich, earthy taste. They are light on the stomach yet packed with essential nutrients, making them perfect for guilt-free indulgence.

4. Til and Jaggery Ladoo

Sesame seeds are loaded with calcium, iron, and healthy fats, while jaggery provides natural sweetness and warmth. These ladoos are not only protein-rich but also help in maintaining body heat during winter. Their crunchy texture and nutty flavour make them a seasonal favourite across India.

5. Peanut Ladoo

Peanuts are an excellent source of plant-based protein and healthy fats. Peanut ladoos are simple to make, requiring just roasted peanuts and jaggery. They are energy-dense and ideal for quick snacking, especially when you need a boost during busy winter days. Plus, they are naturally gluten-free.

6. Dry Fruit Ladoo

Packed with almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates, dry fruit ladoos are a nutrient-rich delight. These ladoos provide a balanced mix of protein, fibre, and antioxidants, making them a perfect winter energy ball. They are naturally sweetened with dates, so you can enjoy them without refined sugar guilt.

7. Ragi Ladoo

Ragi or finger millet is a superfood loaded with calcium and protein. Ragi ladoos combine this wholesome grain with jaggery and ghee, creating a hearty snack that keeps you full for long. They are great for bone health and provide sustained energy during cold days.





Add these ladoos to your seasonal menu and enjoy the warmth, energy and goodness they bring to your winter days.