Bihari cuisine is a treasure trove of rustic flavours and time-honoured traditions. Known for its bold use of mustard oil, slow cooking, and balanced spices, the food here celebrates simplicity without compromising on taste. Curries, in particular, hold a special place in Bihar's culinary identity. Options range from light, vegetarian jhols to rich, smoky meat delights. Each dish tells a story of the land, shaped by local produce, climate, and community habits. Bihari curries are hearty and deeply connected to everyday life. If you are keen on exploring the state's cuisine, here are some of the most popular ones you must try:

10 Iconic Bihari Curries Brimming With Delicious Flavours:

1. Bihari Chana Ghugni

A comforting classic across Bihar, Chana Ghugni brings together black or brown chickpeas simmered in a mildly spiced gravy. The dish has a satisfying earthiness, brightened by chopped onions, green chilli, and lemon. It can be enjoyed with puri, paratha, or even puffed rice. If you want restaurant-style taste, order this dish online.

2. Bihari Kathal Aloo Curry

In this Bihari curry, tender chunks of jackfruit and potatoes soak up a vibrant mix of spices. The jackfruit's meaty texture gives the dish an unexpected richness, while the potatoes add comfort and balance. The result is a curry that feels deeply satisfying.

3. Bihari Aloo Chana Jhol

Aloo Chana Jhol is a light curry where potatoes and chickpeas come together in a mildly spiced broth. It's neither heavy nor oily, making it ideal for everyday meals. The combination of soft potatoes and nutty chana creates a pleasant contrast in every bite. It's a comfort food that you will want to relish again and again.

4. Bihari Aloo Baingan

This simple curry features potatoes and brinjals cooked together in a fragrant masala. The brinjal lends a soft, smoky undertone that complements the starchy richness of potatoes. What stands out is the balance: neither vegetable overpowers the other. Even if you're not a fan of brinjal, this dish might just turn you into one!

5. Bihari Kadhi Bari

Bihari Food: This Bihari kadhi is a soothing dish

Kadhi Bari is one of Bihar's most comforting vegetarian curries. It consists of fried besan dumplings simmered in a tangy yoghurt gravy. It is a smooth and soothing dish that can be served on festive occasions or as a Sunday favourite at home. Each spoonful carries the right mix of spice, sourness, and warmth.

6. Bihari Lauki Chana Dal

A staple in many Bihari households, this curry pairs bottle gourd with split chickpeas to create a wholesome, mildly spiced dish. Its simplicity is its strength. This treat is light on the stomach yet full of homely flavour. Best savoured with plain rice or roti, it represents the quiet comfort of everyday Bihari cooking.

7. Champaran Mutton Curry

Bihari Food: Champaran Mutton is one of the most well-known Bihari dishes

This signature curry from the Champaran region is a feast for meat lovers. To make this delicacy, mutton is slow-cooked in a sealed clay pot with whole garlic pods, mustard oil, and bold spices. The slow cooking locks in the aroma and results in fall-off-the-bone tenderness. This smoky delight is one of the state's most celebrated dishes. Order it via a food delivery app and try it soon!

8. Bihari Fish Curry

Made with freshwater fish like rohu or catla, this curry reflects Bihar's river-side culinary roots. The fish is simmered in mustard oil with ground mustard, garlic, and green chillies. This gives the dish its sharp, distinct taste. The mustard base lends it a punch that's fiery and addictive. It's best eaten with rice.





9. Bihari Chicken Curry

Bihari Chicken Curry is a home-style treat you need to taste. The chicken absorbs the warmth of garlic, onions, and spices, while mustard oil adds its signature depth. Each bite feels flavourful without being overwhelming. It's the kind of curry that instantly reminds you of family kitchens and leisurely meals shared with loved ones.

10. Bihari Egg Curry

This everyday favourite turns humble boiled eggs into a flavour-packed dish. The eggs are simmered in a spicy, mustard-based gravy that clings beautifully to each piece. The curry is simple, but its bold flavours make it satisfying enough to stand on its own. You can scoop it up with rice or paratha.





