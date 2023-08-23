A bowl of wholesome chicken curry is the ultimate comfort food for chicken lovers. When we've had enough of other exquisite chicken delicacies, our taste buds crave something simple like this. It's true that chicken curry helps satisfy this feeling of ours, but let's be honest, we can also get bored of it. Sometimes, experimenting with ingredients can bring a whole new perspective to your favourite meal. And no, it doesn't remove the comfort element from it at all. It'll still be as comforting, but with a slightly different flavour profile that is quite refreshing to the palate. If you're up for some experimentation, then make way for Bihari-style chicken curry.

Also Read: Love Spicy Food? Try These 7 Spicy Chicken Curries For Flavourful Meal

What Is Bihari-Style Chicken Curry?

Bihari-style chicken curry brings a unique element to the curry: potatoes. Yes, a chicken curry can be made with aloo as well. The meatiness of the chicken and the softness of the potato together create an interesting contrast of textures. This curry helps you put together a wholesome meal for any occasion, be it lunch or dinner with your loved ones. It is also quite masaledaar, and all the flavours blend in perfect harmony with each other. It's a must-try recipe for chicken and potato lovers alike. You can serve this Bihari-style chicken curry along with steamed rice, tandoori roti, or paratha.

Also Read: Bihari Chicken Kebab, Fish Curry And More: 5 Bihari Dishes To Kick-Start The Week

How To Make Bihari-Style Chicken Curry | Easy Recipe For Bihari Chicken Curry

Start by heating oil in a kadhai. Add all the whole spices to it, including green cardamom (elaichi), black peppercorns, bay leaves, cinnamon, and cumin seeds. Once the cumin starts to splutter, add the chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown in colour. Adding salt at this stage will help speed up this process. Now, add the chicken pieces and potatoes and fry until golden brown. Cook for a few minutes, and then add the ginger-garlic paste and tomatoes. Give it a nice mix and pour in the whisked yoghurt. Once the oil separates, add haldi, red chilli powder, garam masala, and green chillies. Mix well and pour in water to make the gravy. Simmer on low heat until it's fully done. Serve hot and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for Bihari-style chicken curry, click here.





Try preparing this Bihari-style chicken curry soon and you will see how flavourful and delectable it tastes. It'll definitely be a good change from the regular chicken curries that we're so used to eating. Meanwhile, here are some more exciting Bihari-style chicken recipes that you should definitely try.