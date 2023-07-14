We promise to make your Friday evening an exciting one. Giving the perfect start to the weekend, World Kebab Day 2023 calls all kebab lovers to celebrate their beloved snack. Observed on second Friday of July every year, the occasion gives us the perfect opportunity to revel in the succulence of kebabs, because there's no better way to mark the day than enjoying some kebabs. We say, why just one or two, make a whole platter of kebabs to satisfy every craving of your loved ones. Don't worry about the recipes; we've got you covered with these 7 lip-smacking kebab recipes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian:

Photo Credit: iStock

World Kebab Day 2023: Here're 7 Recipes To Try:

1. Shami Kebab:

Mughlai delgiht, Shami kebab is a classic recipe made with finely minced mutton. The mixture is flavoured with a range of spices like red chilli, green chilli, and black peppercorn. These kebabs are absolutely delicious and make a perfect addition to any gathering. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mutton Seekh Kebab:

Mutton seekh kebab is a timeless favourite. If you're looking to elevate your dinner spread, this fiery and mouthwatering kebab recipe is a surefire hit. With its decadent flavours, it's bound to become everyone's favourite at the dinner table. Find the complete recipe here. For more mutton kebab recipes, click here.

3. Dahi Ke Kebab:

Soft on the inside and slightly crispy on the outside, dahi ke kebabs offer a delightful twist to the traditional kebab. Made with paneer, creamy yoghurt, and raisins, these kebabs are a healthier version of the popular street snack. Indulge in their creamy goodness by trying out the recipe.

4. Hara Bhara Kebab:

For a fresh and vegetarian delight, try the Hara Bhara Kebab. Inspired by the flavours of the garden, these kebabs are made with peas and palak. They not only taste delicious but also pack a nutritious punch. Serve them hot with a side of coriander chutney. Get the recipe here.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Galouti Kebab:

Renowned for their melt-in-the-mouth texture, Galouti kebabs are a culinary delight. Made with finely minced mutton and shallow-fried in desi ghee, these kebabs are known for their exquisite flavour. While people from all over the country flock to Lucknow to savour authentic Galouti kebabs, you can recreate the magic at home by following this recipe.

6. Veg Seekh Kebab:

Vegetarians will love it! Prepare a kebab mix using your favourite vegetables to create these veg seekh kebabs. This recipe combines a delightful mix of carrots, beans, and potatoes. Carrots and beans add a pleasant crunch, while potatoes lend a grounding texture. Try this flavourful vegetarian option with our recipe.

7. Cream Cheese Kebab:

Indulge in the soft and succulent Cream Cheese Kebabs, a tantalising blend of hung curd, paneer, cranberries, spices, and dry fruits. These kebabs are deep-fried to perfection and served with a warqi paratha. Discover the recipe here.

Now that you have these amazing kebab recipes at your fingertips, you're all set to celebrate World Kebab Day in style. So, roll up your sleeves, fire up the grill, and savour the flavours of these mouthwatering kebabs.