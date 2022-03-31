Chaitra Navaratri is one of the two most celebrated Navaratris, and it falls during or after the spring harvest. Celebrated with equal gusto and dedication, Chaitra Navaratri also sees throngs of devotees observing a fast or refraining from eating non-veg food during these 9 days. Each day is dedicated to different individual forms of Goddess Durga and there are certain dos and don'ts to be followed every single day. For example, the Goddess is presented with bananas on the fifth day, while on the 8th day she is presented with a grand 'bhog' with a list of different dishes. While the food items change every single day, there are some that remain constant and are considered essential vrat-friendly foods for the upcoming days. If you want to move past sabudana and kuttu ka aata, we've got another simple ingredient that can help you bring a whole lot of variety to your vrat menu in the coming 9 days. It is none other than Pumpkin/Sitaphal.





A naturally sweet and mushy vegetable, pumpkin can be used to make both sweet and savoury vrat-friendly dishes that you are going to love. From a decadent halwa to a quick and easy curry, here are 5 ways you can use pumpkin during Chaitra Navaratri 2022.





5 Sweet And Savoury Sitaphal (Pumpkin) Dishes For Chaitra Navratri 2022:

1. Kaddu Ke Pakode: (Our Recommendation)





While most of us have easy and simple meals during the vrat, it is in the evenings that we miss our normal diet the most. What better to pair with the sham ki chai than some pakodas, right? Now, you can easily make this vrat-special pakoda with grated sitaphal and potatoes, combined with vrat wala singhara atta to sate your evening carvings while on a fast. Click here for the recipe.





2. Khatta Meetha Kaddu:





Sweet, tangy and spicy - these words describe the delicious khatta meetha kaddu sabzi that you can try this vrat season. Imli (tamarind) is added for its sweet and sour flavour to make this sabzi a delightful affair. Click here for the full recipe.





3. Kaddu Ki Sabzi:





This classic pumpkin sabzi is perfect for a light and healthy meal during Navaratri. Pick the spices as per your choice and make this sabzi for lunch or dinner, and pair with vrat wali poori or roti. Here is how you can make it at home.





4. Almond And Custard Apple Rabri:





Another recipe made with sitaphal, but this one is sweet and cold! We all love milky and creamy rabdi, don't we? Now you can make this one for Navaratri with custard apple and almonds, loaded with cream and sugar. Click here for the detailed recipe.





5. Pumpkin Halwa:





Much like every other festival, Navaratri is also not complete without its fair share of hearty desserts. This halwa is made by cooking and mashing sitaphal and cooking again along with sugar, raisins, almonds and desiccated coconut. It makes for the best sweet ending to your Navaratri meal! Click here for the full recipe.





There, try these varieties of dishes this Chaitra Navaratri and enjoy!





Happy Navaratri 2022!