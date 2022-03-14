Can you imagine a Holi feast without thandai? No, we can't! Milk-based drink with poppy seeds and loads of dry fruits infused in it, a glass of thandai tugs at heartstrings with its rich, creamy and desi flavours. But have you ever tried experimenting with the quintessential thandai recipe? You heard us! A glass of thandai can be used to prepare some of our most favourite desserts of all time. Wonder how?! Fret not, as always, we've got you covered. This Holi 2022, we bring some of our favourite dessert recipes that can be prepared with just a glass of thandai. But before that, let's find out how to make thandai at home.





Holi 2022: Easy Thandai Recipe | How To Make Thandai:

Thandai is a delicious drink, which is quite popular in Northern part of India. Also called sardai, it is usually made with milk, almonds, fennel seeds, pepper corn, rose petals, cardamom, khus seeds and sugar. However, it also leaves you with enough room for experimentation. Here we bring you kesar thandai recipe that is prepared by mixing nuts, saffron and spices with milk. It is then garnished with rose petals and served chilled.

Click here for the step-by-step kesar thandai recipe.





Holi 2022 Special: 5 Delicious Thanda-Based Dessert Ideas For You:

1. Thandai Phirni:





All you need to do is grind some rice and mix with the thandai and boil. And in no time, you get a delicious bowl of thandai phirni to indulge. Click here for the recipe.





2. Thandai Kheer:





Another version of phirni, here you need to add whole rice to thandai and boil. Thandai kheer tastes the best when served after a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.





3. Thandai Kulfi:





We just love kulfi, don't we? What if we say you can make some delicious kulfis with thandai, that too in just five minutes? That's right! Click here for the detailed recipe.





4. Thandai Rasmalai:





Much like thandai kheer and phirni, here small-sized rasgullas are prepared and added to a bowl of thandai and enjoyed. Prepare thandai and rasgulla separately, mix them together and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.





5. Thandai Barfi:





Barfi is probably one of the most popular sweets at every festive fare. Considering this, we bring you Holi-special thandai barfi recipe. Here, thandai is boiled and concentrated, along with some other ingredients to make this delicious dessert at home in no time. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have our favourite recipes handy, how about trying them at home to make Holi 2022 extra-special for friends and family?! Do let us know which of the above recipes you liked the most.