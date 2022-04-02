Happy Ugadi - Telugu New Year - everyone! It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, it falls on April 2, 2022. The day is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Well, as we are talking about festivals we can't miss the fact that any festival in India is incomplete without a grand feast. Hope everyone will agree with us here. Don't we? So without further ado, we will take you through some of the dishes that can be made on this special occasion.





Here's The List Of 5 Classic South Indian Recipes For Ugadi Celebrations:

One of the most important recipes that is prepared for this festival is the Ugadi Pachadi, a kind of chutney that signifies six tastes – sweet, salty, spicy, sour, astringent and bitter – through six ingredients. Many believe the six tastes correspond to the six emotions everyone goes through in life. They are - joy, sadness, anger, fear, disgust and surprise.

Lemon rice is also known as chitranna or nimmakaya pulihora. The word “Puli” here means sour. It is a crunchy, flavourful and tangy rice dish that is easy to make and tastes good.

Also known as Puliyodharai, it is a popular South Indian recipe for sour and spiced rice. This dish can be savoured for lunch or dinner.

A supremely satisfying dessert that is easy and quick to prepare. All you need for this one is vermicelli sauteed in ghee and flavoured with cashews and raisins. Later, you need to simmer the vermicelli in milk to give a fulfilling taste.

This crisp South Indian snack is another highlight of the Ugadi celebration. Made with black gram (urad dal), herbs and spices, it is a delight to enjoy with the coconut chutney or a bowl of hot sambhar.