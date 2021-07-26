We all love to go eat outside! There is something joyful about eating delicious food in a pleasant ambience with the people you love. Whether it is eating out with our family or chilling in a café with our friends, we always love to make an occasion out of it. While we all have our favourite hangout spots, have you ever wondered where do celebrities go out to eat? Do they go out with their friends and family just like us? Do they eat the same food as we do? If you want to know more about the fabulous lives of your favourite Bollywood celebrities, then we have got you covered. We have a list of restaurants that are Bollywood hubs in Mumbai that will guarantee you a celebrity sighting. Get ready to get star-struck by this kind of star-gazing!





Here are 5 Restaurants in Mumbai that are frequented by your favourite Bollywood celebs:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar

Olive has been one of the most star-studded restaurants in Mumbai. Considered as one of the classic hangout spots, it has witnessed generations of Bollywood presence, whether they were Bollywood birthday parties or Bollywood fights. This place is known for its European cuisine and star-studded presence like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and more.

Bayroute, Juhu

Bayroute is Mediterranean restaurant chain in Mumbai with outlets in Cuffe Parade, Powai and Juhu. It is the perfect spot for people wanting to dine with families and has become the favourite lunch destination for Akshay Kumar and his family along with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.





Hakkasan, Bandra West

Hakkasan is one of the best pan-Asian restaurants in Mumbai and also a favourite among celebrities. This is also a family-friendly restaurant where A-listers like Farhan Akhtar has been spotted with his sister Zoya Akhtar and his mother Honey Irani. The Kapoor sister and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are also regulars.





Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Yauatcha, BKC

Another pan-Asian restaurant in the city, Yauatcha is also considered one of the best in the cuisine. This fine-dining restaurant serves some of the best dumplings and pork ribs. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are often spotted spending time with their families here





Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Bastian, Bandra West

Bastian is one of the trendiest places to eat in the city. With multiple outlets, this restaurant has received love from many Bollywood icons. This new and modern restaurant has become the favourite weekend brunch spot for Bollywood's youngsters. You can spot Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey and many more here.





