70-90% Of Indians Are Vitamin D Deficient: Eat These Vitamin D Rich Foods

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that our body needs to perform various functions.

Vitamin D is a fat soluble nutrient, which is known to have potent effects on our body. For a country like India, which is gifted with plentiful sunlight, it was surprising to find that around 70 to 90 percent of the population is suffering from vitamin D deficiency, As per the findings of a new study, researchers found that majority of Indians are Vitamin D deficient and this condition was significantly associated with people suffering from type 2 diabetes and hypertension.





This finding by P.G. Talwalkar, Diabetologist at Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai, further confirms that Vitamin D deficiency leads to chronic diseases. "Pregnant women in India have up to 84 percent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, which also correlates with the level of Vitamin D deficiency in their newborns," said Srirupa Das, Medical Director, Abbott India, Mumbai. "In adults, Vitamin D deficiency is associated with low bone mass and muscle weakness, which results in increased risk of fractures and bone disorders such as osteoporosis," Das said.





Vitamin D deficiency: Include foods that are rich in vitamin D in your daily diet.

The research was conducted on 1,508 individuals. As per the researchers, in Mumbai there is 88 percent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in urban adults. They also revealed that 84.2 percent of type 2 diabetes patients were Vitamin D deficient, as were 82.6 percent of hypertension patients.

"Our study also investigated co-occurrence of deficiency with hypothyroidism and obesity or overweight condition. A majority (76 per cent) of hypothyroid patients had low levels of vitamin D. Moreover, 82 per cent of patients were obese, indicating that there may be a link between the deficiency, its comorbidities and body weight," said Talwalkar.





"These findings highlight the need for routine screening to ensure early diagnosis and effective management of Vitamin D deficiency to help reduce the burden and risks associated with non-communicable disease," Talwalkar added.





There are various causes of Vitamin D deficiency in India. Most people do not receive adequate exposure to sunlight, as urban and sedentary lifestyles have resulted in less time spent outdoors for work or leisure. High levels of air pollution are also one of the reasons of Vitamin D deficiency in People.





Eat These Healthy Vitamin D Rich Foods

1. Yogurt

2. Cow Milk

3. Orange Juice

4. Oatmeal

5. Mushrooms

6. Egg Yolk







Try These Vitamin D Rich Recipes At Home:

1. Masala Chaas

2. Smoked Salmon Sandwiches

3. Tofu Fruits Salad

4. Chilled Mushrooms and Capsicum







