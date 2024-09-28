A person preserved a bar bill from 2007 and a photo of the same is now fueling a debate about inflation. A Reddit user shared the old receipt, prompting discussions on how affordable dining out was back then and reflecting on the rise in prices across India. The bill, totalling ₹2,522 from a restaurant called The Supper Factory, offers a nostalgic glimpse into a time when eating out was much cheaper. Among the ten items listed, one dish was priced as low as ₹180. The post's caption read, “Found 2 bills from 2007 bar visits in Delhi. Man I can't belive prices of food and alcohol has jumped up since so much.”

Soon, reactions began pouring in – some marvelled at how much ₹2,500 could get you back in 2007, while others pointed out that even then, it wasn't as "pocket-friendly" as claimed.

One user mentioned, “18 saal pehle 2500 were not that much pocket-friendly bhai" (18 years ago, 2,500 wasn't that affordable, man).

In reply to this, another user elaborated, “Exactly, in 2007, this amount is equal to approximately 3 gram gold which in today's rate is approximately 20k, so it was never cheaper. “

One more comment read, “2007 feels like just 7-8 years ago to me, not 17 years!”

“Oh, believe me, that was nowhere near ‘pocket friendly' back in 2007. That was an entire month's rent for an independent one-room apartment,” read another.

Often, internet users spark debates on social media when they get frustrated with the high cost of dishes at certain dining outlets or through food delivery apps. In a previous instance, a Reddit user shared a bizarre experience after reviewing their dinner receipt. The post was captioned, “My dinner receipt had a message for me." Reportedly, the table for two enjoyed fried chicken, carbonara pasta, brown butter cake with a side of ice cream and a dish named 'Lenalicious' at an undisclosed restaurant. Read on to know more.











