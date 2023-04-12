Easter Sunday was celebrated with much joy and pomp on April 9. Making Easter bunnies, baskets of candy, and Easter egg hunts are some of the common traditions that people follow on this occasion. Many celebrities from B-town also celebrated Easter Sunday enthusiastically. But for Amrita Arora, the celebrations kickstarted a little late. We got to know about this information through her latest Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of a mouth-watering dish that she herself cooked for her family.





What do we see? A sumptuous roasted chicken that looked truly appetising. Alongside, we could also spot what looks like chickpeas. There was some roasted garlic as well and green broccoli florets. Apparently, Amrita could not celebrate Easter Sunday with her family. Explaining the entire ordeal, she wrote, "A tad late but we were all down with "the viral"! Easter Sunday was spent without my fam for the 1st time! Still managed a roast, (cooked by me) for my boys! Different but amazing."





On Easter Sunday, Amrita Arora did share a sneak peek into the celebration at her house. She dropped a picture of a delectable customised egg-shaped cake. The chocolate dessert was prepared by her sons Azaan and Rayaan. The scrumptious delight was topped with multi-coloured cake sprinklers. Amrita captioned it, “When my boys make a cake in the shape of an Easter egg.” We have to admit that the cake looked too yummy.





Amrita Arora's sister Malaika Arora also marked Easter Sunday with a lip-smacking delicacy. She devoured hot cross buns. Malaika shared a picture of the mouth-watering dish and made us slurp. Her Easter binge was definitely wholesome. Malaika stated, “Hot cross buns”. She also added a sticker, “Happy Easter.”





Many other celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kylie Jenner, Priyanka Chopra and others also celebrated Easter and shared glimpses of the celebrations with us on social media.