Pumpkin Tales: A Chennai Restaurant Run By An All-Women Crew

'Women's Wish Board' that has been put up in time for International Women's day
The brainchild of three women entrepreneurs - Chind Vardarajulu, Rajarajeshwari and Bhuvaneshwari, Pumpkin Tales opened in the last quarter of 2017. "We wanted to create an environment where women feel safe and comfortable to work in. The key was to break some of the social stigma attached to women waiting at tables". Chindi spelt out the vision for this cheerful eatery that is helmed by an all-women service crew. Pumpkin Tales has been in the making for more than three years. It was Chindi's experience with the F&B business that was the catalyst.
In 2003, Chindi set up Chutney Villa, the first South Indian restaurant in Vancouver. At that time, Indian food usually meant
Pumpkin Tales, one of Chennai's most buzzed F&B spaces
In a city where diners usually have to choose between South Indian restaurants or luxury hotels for a weekday breakfast, Pumpkin Tales is one of the first eateries with an exhaustive
It was the attitude and knowledge of the staff that made a big impression
Efficient service is not the only box that this restaurant ticks. There's a lot of thought that's gone into the menu that finds a judicious blend of comfort food and the exotic. Health food complements sinful desserts. Chindi believes that salads are an afterthought for most restaurants in India. She was clear that Pumpkin Tales would change that. The menu has options for diners with a variety of dietary restrictions and health-conscious customers who keep up with dietary fads. Fresh produce was a given in Vancouver, Chindi has managed to find local suppliers who deliver high quality produce. From free range eggs to exotic vegetables from a farm in Ooty to organic flour, sourcing the right ingredients has been key to the restaurant's success.