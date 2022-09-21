Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly a huge food lover. So much so that she has taken her love for Indian cuisine to the streets of New York and opened a restaurant. If you have been following her Instagram activities, you would know that Priyanka is currently in New York. And, she made it a point to pay a visit to her restaurant for a delicious meal. Priyanka has shared a picture of her drool-worthy meal on Instagram Stories and left us hungry. On the table, we can see an oh-so-delicious plate of galouti kebabs. The delicately seasoned puff pastry and pan-seared lamb pate add the perfect blend of texture and spices to the dish. Next, we see sumptuous crab puri caviar. The puffed puris with a nice dressing looked absolutely divine. This was not enough. Her hearty meal also included a rather healthy food item – buckwheat bhel along with another exotic dish. For the caption, She wrote, “Nights at SONA” with a heart. She also added, “It was so nice to meet everyone dining.”





(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Fancy Sunday Brunch From London Looks Like A Dream, Pic Inside)





Take a look:

Well, are you feeling hungry already? Well, if you are craving similar kinds of dishes at home, and want to make a meal just like the one Priyanka Chopra had, here are some recipes that can be easily prepared.





1) Goan Crab Curry





Priyanka Chopra's crab puri caviar has left us craving a platter of delicious crabs. We have picked a rich and yummy seafood recipe for you. Cooked with coconut cream and goan chilli bombs, this Goan crab curry is a treat to your palette.





2) Crab and Avacado Salad





If the curry gets too heavy, you can always relish the flavour of crab in a salad. How? All you need is crab meat, ripped avocado, and some coriander and chilli to amp up the spice quotient.





3) Low Cal Bhel Puri





Looking for a low-calorie Indian snack? Bhel puri with bean sprouts should be your go-to. This popular Mumbai street food is delicious yet healthy to munch. This is an easy and yummy solution for those hunger pangs.





(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter's 6-Month Birthday With A Cute Cake)





4) Galouti Kebab





Galouti, which translates to soft, is what makes this Indian kebab a mouth-melting recipe from Awadhi cuisine. Galouti kebab has the perfect blend of spices and textures, which leaves you drooling for more.





5) Paneer Tikka





Cubes of paneer (cottage cheese) flavoured with an array of tangy spices are skewed and grilled, which gives us a platter of delicious paneer tikka. You just cannot ignore this one. Save the recipe right away.





Of all the recipes mentioned above, what are you planning to make? Tell us in the comments!