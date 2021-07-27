Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie. Not only does Mira relish eating wholesome and hearty items, but the mother of two also enjoys cooking different types of cuisines. Leaving us drooling yet again, Mira reposted a picture of her scrumptious platter on Instagram Stories. And, it included a bowl of spaghetti topped with cherry tomatoes, cheese, and black olives. Then you have salad loaded with leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and creamy gooey burrata cheese. In the extreme corner, a plate of juicy mushrooms cooked in herbs and spices can be spotted.





We must warn you, the entire spread is going to leave you with a strong hankering. Take a look:

Mira Kapoor's Instagram story





Last time, Mira Kapoor shared a picture from her Thai feast, which includes Green Thai Curry, Sushi, and some stir-fried rice noodles cooked in a tangy spicy sauce. Along with the snap, which was shared via Instagram Stories, Mira labelled it as the “yummiest Thai meal.” In an earlier AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her followers, she had spilled beans on her favourite cuisine of all time. Mira also spoke about her favourite restaurants and local eateries that she visits when she is back home in Delhi.

Mira Kapoor is known to maintain a clean and balanced diet with all her meal choices. A while back, Mira cooked a warm and wholesome Japanese vegetable curry from scratch. She posted a picture of the curry on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “My own Japanese Katsu curry from scratch. No store-bought pastes or premixes.” She relished the bowl of curry along with some fluffy white rice. Katsu curry is prepared with a gravy base made with coconut milk, turmeric, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce.





Let us know in the comments below what you thought of Mira Kapoor's delicious meal.