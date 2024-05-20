Burgers aren't just a food item, they are a whole vibe. Whether it's hanging out with college friends in the canteen, late-night cravings, or a quick snack fix, burgers have the answer to many delicious questions. And guess what? Just like many of us, Bollywood celebrity Shraddha Kapoor also loves indulging in burgers. A quick glance at her recent Instagram post provides ample evidence. The star shared a series of pictures with the caption, “Aaj kya nahi karna hai ??? [What not to do today?]”





In the initial frames, she showcases her casual and cool OOTD, but our foodie eyes can't help but focus on the last slide. In that snapshot, Shraddha is seen relishing a burger. Nestled between two whole-wheat burger buns, we can spot a cheese slice, lettuce, a slice of tomato, and more.

Shraddha Kapoor has been no stranger to expressing her love for food on Instagram. Not too long ago, the actress shared her joy at finding poha in her “dabba”. She uploaded a video of this staple breakfast dish on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Dabbe mei poha dekhne ki khushi hi kuch aur hai [The joy of seeing poha inside your tiffin is something else].” The dish was elegantly presented in what appeared to be a casserole dish. Click here to read in detail.

Before that, Shraddha Kapoor shared her love for pizza in an oh-so-relatable manner. She posted a video on Instagram featuring a photoshoot. The actress can be seen posing for the camera lens. Alongside the video, she wrote her foodie thoughts: "Jaldi jaldi shoot kar lun pizza thanda ho raha hai (Let me finish the shoot as soon as possible before the pizza gets cold)."





Check out the video below:

Shraddha Kapoor's food adventures always make us drool all over the screens. We are eager to see what comes next!