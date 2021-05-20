Ever got so excited about your favourite bag of chips that you tore it a bit too much and spilt it all over you? Well, it looks like you are not alone. A Redditor, who appears to be faced with the same issue frequently, has come up with a unique solution to avoid the spillage. And the solution involves a hole puncher. Sharing a photo of how he has approached the problem, the user who goes by the handle 'eat_with_your_fist', wrote, “Accidentally tore the side of your bag of chips? Use a hole puncher to keep it from spreading.” The user had created the hole exactly at the end of the tear. The rounded edge of the circle prevents the tear from deepening further.





The smart hack received over 14.3k upvotes on the platform. It also gave rise to a fun discussion among Redditors as to how they would tackle the situation. The most common answer was to eat the whole packet at once.

A user said, “Or eat all the chips…” The comment received over 1.5k upvotes and several responses. Seconding the sentiment, another comment read, “The real-life hack. Want to eat the whole bag? Open it like an animal.”





Some even tried to understand the science behind the tip. One of the users wrote, “Any physics people here who could explain why this works?” To this, another replied, “Engineer here. This process is called stop drilling. Creating a hole at the end of the crack stops the crack from growing more because it relieves the stress. Instead of having the stress concentrated on a single point (at the end of the crack), it is now spread out over the circumference of the hole.”





Despite the scientific backing, not everyone was impressed with the hack. Where exactly would you find a hole punch in the situation -- this was the most popular doubt. Summing up the emotion, a user said, “Now, I need to find a hole puncher. Let me ask my 8th-grade teacher.”





“Finally a reason for me keeping a hole punch in my pocket!” added another cheekily.





Offering a solution, a Redditor asked, “Does no one else just tear it sideways, then back up?! That rounds off the bottom of the tear, and accomplishes the same thing without trying to find a hole punch!” Another user also had a name for this alternate hack, “Yep, same here. I call it a "U-tear."





Sharing his ordeal of having a partner who did not use any of these hacks, a user wrote, “Unfortunately, my wife still doesn't understand this concept and I frequently pick up a bag of chips that are stale to then find out that there was a giant tear down the side from when she opened the bag like an ape.”





Well, this post surely seemed to have touched a nerve with many Reddit users. Tell us what you think about this hack.